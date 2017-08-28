What must Nooksack Valley do to get to the postseason for the first time since 2011?

It’s been six years since the Nooksack Valley football team last qualified for the postseason, something the Pioneers are trying to change this year. Here’s a look at what it’s going to take for the Pioneers to have a successful campaign in 2017:

Showcase the skill

Myhre said the team has eight skill position players, each with a unique set of talents. That not only gives the Pioneers depth, but it also translates into a variety of different talents it can use to exploit different matchups – something that can be even more important when you’re facing league opponents twice.

Run ’em into the ground

If there’s one thing Nooksack Valley is lacking in 2017, it’s size. Sure’s they’ve got two linemen large enough to eclipse the sun and a quarterback big enough to play alongside them on the line, but beyond that, there’s not much bulk. Fortunately the Pioneers have good team speed, and it’s imperative they utilize it and out run opponents.

Prove nice guys don’t finish last

Myhre has proclaimed this year’s team one of the nicest he’s ever coached. That’s all well and good, but when you’re fighting to end a six-year playoff drought in the ultra-competitive 1A NWC, you can’t afford to be pushed around, especially when chances are you’ll be the smaller team on the field most games.