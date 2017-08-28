Here are five Nooksack Valley football players to keep an eye on in 2017

Here are five players who could impact the 2017 football season for Nooksack Valley:

Casey Bauman

Senior QB/LB: In his first two years as a starter, Bauman passed for 4,523 yards and 38 touchdowns and rushed for 684 yards and 11 TDs. He’s gotten even better with a busy summer of passing camps, which showed he’s one of the top QB talents in the state and helped land him a scholarship to play for Montana State.

Kirk Veldman

Senior OT/DT: Don’t say the Pioneers have no size. Veldman is a very physical 6-foot-1, 280-pounder, and he’s a vital part of both the offensive and defensive lines as a senior. He’s one of those Nooksack Valley seniors that took his lumps as a sophomore but now hopes it pays off in his final year in purple.

Kyle Veldman

Senior WR/LB: Definitely not as big as Kirk, but just as vital to the Pioneers’ success this season. He’s the only returning starting linebacker from last season, and coach Robb Myhre said he’s going to have to lead Nooksack Valley’s defense. Bauman also will lean heavily on him as a receiver on offense.

Luke Winter

Senior OG/DE: Not quite as big as Kirk Veldman at 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, but Myhre said Winter “is as strong as any child we’ve ever had” – pretty impressive considering some of the lineman Myhre has worked with. Expect Nooksack’s run game to tuck in behind Winter and Kirk Veldman when it needs crucial yards.

Tre Silva

Senior WR/DB: Like Bauman, Winter and the Veldmans, Silva is a returning All-1A NWC selection. Though he’s listed at a receiver, Myhre said Silva will most likely see most of his time on offense at running back, where the Pioneers hope to utilize his quickness and “slippery” running style.