Long before they take the football field, these Lions have already proven their heart

There’s nothing Sedro-Woolley can throw at the Lynden football team. Nothing from Burlington-Edison. Not from Anacortes, Bellingham, Blaine or Lakewood, either. Not even anything Archbishop Murphy can do.
No adversity the Lions could possibly face between the white lines during the 2017 season could possibly rival what they’ve already been through together. Long before this season kicks off Friday, they’ve already been through the fire, taken one of the hardest punches life has to offer, and they’re still standing.
In April, Curt Kramme – Hall of Fame coach, winner of seven state titles at Lynden, pillar in the community and father figure to numerous players who have come through the program the past 26 years – died after a yearlong battle with a rare form of cancer.
Blake VanDalen, who coached on Kramme’s staff for 20 years before being named his replacement last spring, has seen the effect the loss of his own friend and mentor has had on the team. And as hard as it’s been, he likes what he’s seen.
“The sense of this team is unity,” VanDalen said. “That just kind of rose up last week. I truly got a sense of how tight these guys are. When you’re playing for something bigger than yourself, that’s the ultimate. And they are. They’re playing for Lynden, but they’re also playing for Coach Kramme. They’re playing for each other. So the No. 1 thing that’s come out of this camp is that they’re playing for unity.”
While that’s one of the biggest traits to have in football, it only takes you so far.
Fortunately, VanDalen said he’s seen plenty of other skills the Lions have to fall back on as they attempt to keep building on the foundation Kramme began more than two-and-a-half decades ago.
VanDalen said he’s not planning any major changes to what he helped Kramme build, but there will be adjustments – same as there are any year.
“What I learned from Coach Kramme is every year, we need to adjust – as coaches – to what we’ve been given,” VanDalen said. “We don’t recruit in high school, so you get what you get. He did a really good job of assessing what we had and adjusting what we do to those strengths.
“I feel like I’ve done the same thing. I sat back and looked at what we had, and fortunately, I have 20 years of teams to draw on. I’ve been able to identify that ‘this team is a lot like that team’ or ‘that really helped there.’”
What VanDalen has noticed is that the Lions will be a hard-hitting squad in 2017.
I’ve taken bits and pieces of what I’ve done and what I’ve learned from Coach Kramme over the past 20 years and fit it to what I think will help this year’s team out.
Lynden coach Blake VanDalen
Because of that, he said, the defense with seven returners, is a little farther ahead entering the season. Captain Jordan Brockmeyer will lead the defensive line, with his new “little buddy” Payton Scott. Disruptive defensive ends Trey LaBounty and Jacob Kettels are both back and will be spelled by Cole Crass and Carson Bode. Gage Bates is back after a record-setting season at linebacker last year and now has Trevin Melendez and Bodie Human at his side. Even the secondary should be strong with the return of Aaron Weidenaar, Cory Warner and Blake Silves.
“We’re strong, and we’re quick,” VanDalen said. “Hopefully we’ll put it all together. We’re a bend-but-don’t-break style. You may run a lot of plays, but we’re going to make you earn it.”
The offense may take a little time to catch up, but VanDalen said he is confident it will.
309 Games coached by Hall of Fame coach Curt Kramme during his 26 seasons as Lynden. He posted a 248-61 record.
He described new sophomore quarterback Brock Heppner as “cerebral” and a “game manager,” who can take advantage of what a defense gives him both running and throwing the ball. Melendez and Eric Martin-Mann are blue-collar guys that will split the duties at running back, while Weidenaar and Silves should lead a “typical Lynden” receiving corps. LaBounty and Kettels also anchor what figures to be a bigger offensive line than Lynden is used to along with Marty Karb, Kaden Mayberry, Cooper Brown and Crass.
“I think the key will be the same as always: handling adversity,” VanDalen said. “Things don’t always go your way – we’ve learned that in the offseason, and we’ve handled that admirably. ... ‘Setback, Comeback’ is a phrase everybody talks about here at Lynden, but it really means a lot in the big scheme and also in the play-by-play.”
2017 schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Sept. 1
Terry Fox
7 p.m.
Sept. 8
at Ferndale
7 p.m.
Sept. 15
at Bellingham+*
7 p.m.
Sept. 22
Sedro-Woolley*
7 p.m.
Sept. 29
Lakewood*
7 p.m.
Oct. 6
at Blaine*
7 p.m.
Oct. 13
Anacortes*
7 p.m.
Oct. 20
at Burlington-Edison*
7 p.m.
Oct. 27
at Eastlake
7 p.m.
*NWC 2A game; +at Civic Stadium
2016 results
Date
Opponent
Time
Sept. 2
Terry Fox
W 42-21
Sept. 9
Ferndale
L 27-20
Sept. 16
Bellingham*
W 34-14
Sept. 23
at Sedro-Woolley*
W 35-14
Sept. 30
at Lakewood*
W 54-26
Oct. 7
Blaine*
W 31-23
Oct. 14
at Anacortes*
W 35-7
Oct. 21
Burlington-Edison*
W 31-17
Oct. 28
at Sehome*
W 54-0
CLASS 2A NORTHWEST DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Nov. 5
Granite Falls
W 40-7
CLASS 2A STATE PLAYOFFS
Nov. 12
Black Hills
W 31-21
Nov. 19
Spokane W. Valley
W 34-21
Nov. 26
Archbishop Murphy
L 52-14
*NWC 2A game
2017 roster
No.
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
Pos.
1
Aaron Weidenaar
6-3
200
Sr.
WR/DB
2
Kobe Elsner
6-1
165
Jr.
WR/DB
3
Blake Silves
6-0
185
Jr.
WR/DB
4
Elijah Vander Haak
5-10
170
Jr.
WR/DB
5
Bo Bovenkamp
6-1
180
Sr.
WR/DB
6
Preston King
6-0
170
Jr.
WR/LB
7
Trevor Abitia
5-9
150
Sr.
WR/DB
8
Eric Bode
5-7
140
So.
WR/DB
9
Carson Bode
6-3
175
Jr.
WR/DE
12
Owen Bode
5-10
150
Jr.
WR/DB
13
Brock Heppner
6-1
180
So.
QB/DB
14
Cory Warner
5-10
165
Sr.
WR/DB
15
Pablo Martinez
5-5
150
Jr.
WR/DB
17
Eric Martin-Mann
5-7
160
Jr.
RB/DB
18
Isaiah Baseden
6-0
165
Sr.
K
20
Steven Dilorenzo
5-7
165
So.
RB/DB
21
Jordan Elsner
6-1
160
So.
WR/LB
22
Gage Bates
5-9
165
Sr.
RB/LB
23
Austin Anderson
5-9
155
So.
QB/DB
24
Marko Samoukovic
6-0
160
So.
K/WR
27
Grant Vander Yacht
5-9
160
Jr.
WR/DB
29
Trevin Melendez
6-0
185
Jr.
RB/LB
30
Elijah Diacogiannis
5-11
145
So.
WR/DB
33
Max Gallegos
5-11
185
Sr.
WR/DB
34
Brendan Kleindel
5-10
150
Jr.
WR/DB
36
Johnathan Glattfelder
5-6
135
So.
WR/DB
37
Jordan Brockmeyer
5-8
170
Sr.
RB/DL
38
Payton Scott
5-9
180
Jr.
RB/LB
43
Cannon Scheffer
6-0
180
Jr.
OL/DL
44
Adrian Velasquez
5-7
155
Jr.
RB/LB
45
Ethan Peterson-Scotter
5-6
135
So.
WR/DB
46
Gurpreet Brar
5-9
152
So.
RB/LB
47
Terrel Peavy
5-7
150
Jr.
WR/DB
50
Kevin Antonio
5-8
220
Jr.
OL/DL
53
Jack Berry
5-11
150
So.
RB/LB
54
Bodie Human
5-6
145
So.
RB/LB
56
Kaden Mayberry
6-0
220
Jr.
OL/LB
58
Dashawn Elke
6-1
165
So.
OL/DL
59
Cauy Shagren
6-0
200
Sr.
OL/DL
60
Shane Schnase
6-0
180
Sr.
OL/DL
61
Jarren Jackson
5-7
200
Jr.
OL/DL
65
Lane Smith
5-10
150
Jr.
OL/DL
68
Marty Karb
6-0
195
So.
OL/DL
71
Cole Crass
6-3
230
Sr.
OL/DE
72
Cooper Brown
6-1
220
Jr.
OL/DL
73
Jacob Kettels
6-5
260
Jr.
OL/DE
75
Houston Dejong
6-2
250
Jr.
OL/DL
76
Trey Labounty
6-8
230
Sr.
OL/DE
77
TJ Maeurer
5-10
175
So.
OL/LB
79
Bernard Harrison
6-0
165
So.
RB/DB
80
Elijah Lyons
6-1
155
So.
WR/DB
82
Dakota Baar
6-4
160
Jr.
WR/DE
85
Derric Lloyd
6-0
190
Sr.
WR/LB
86
Nathan Doering
6-0
170
Jr.
WR/DB
88
Lukas Lohrer
6-0
185
So.
WR/DB
89
Nathan Peavy
5-10
165
So.
WR/DB
94
Beilner Isaac
5-10
165
So.
OL/DL
96
Harley Vandenberg
6-4
180
So.
OL/DL
99
Anthony Baird
5-11
140
Jr.
WR/DB
Head coach: Blake VanDalen
2016 statistical leaders
Rushing
Player
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Jacob Hommes
237
1,471
6.2
20
Brody Weinheimer
154
956
6.2
12
James Marsh
14
109
7.8
2
Trevin Meldendez*
17
76
4.5
1
Eric Martin-Mann*
5
36
7.2
1
Passing
Player
Cmp.
Att.
Yards
TD
Int.
Jacob Hommes
216
121
1,815
23
8
Receiving
Player
Rec.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Rylan Severson
59
815
13.8
11
Aaron Weidenaar*
22
420
19.1
2
Landon DeBruin
23
383
16.7
5
Blake Silves*
9
112
12.4
2
Brody Weinheimer
9
101
11.2
2
*Returning player
