Long before they take the football field, these Lions have already proven their heart

There’s nothing Sedro-Woolley can throw at the Lynden football team. Nothing from Burlington-Edison. Not from Anacortes, Bellingham, Blaine or Lakewood, either. Not even anything Archbishop Murphy can do.

No adversity the Lions could possibly face between the white lines during the 2017 season could possibly rival what they’ve already been through together. Long before this season kicks off Friday, they’ve already been through the fire, taken one of the hardest punches life has to offer, and they’re still standing.

In April, Curt Kramme – Hall of Fame coach, winner of seven state titles at Lynden, pillar in the community and father figure to numerous players who have come through the program the past 26 years – died after a yearlong battle with a rare form of cancer.

Blake VanDalen, who coached on Kramme’s staff for 20 years before being named his replacement last spring, has seen the effect the loss of his own friend and mentor has had on the team. And as hard as it’s been, he likes what he’s seen.

“The sense of this team is unity,” VanDalen said. “That just kind of rose up last week. I truly got a sense of how tight these guys are. When you’re playing for something bigger than yourself, that’s the ultimate. And they are. They’re playing for Lynden, but they’re also playing for Coach Kramme. They’re playing for each other. So the No. 1 thing that’s come out of this camp is that they’re playing for unity.”

While that’s one of the biggest traits to have in football, it only takes you so far.

Fortunately, VanDalen said he’s seen plenty of other skills the Lions have to fall back on as they attempt to keep building on the foundation Kramme began more than two-and-a-half decades ago.

VanDalen said he’s not planning any major changes to what he helped Kramme build, but there will be adjustments – same as there are any year.

“What I learned from Coach Kramme is every year, we need to adjust – as coaches – to what we’ve been given,” VanDalen said. “We don’t recruit in high school, so you get what you get. He did a really good job of assessing what we had and adjusting what we do to those strengths.

“I feel like I’ve done the same thing. I sat back and looked at what we had, and fortunately, I have 20 years of teams to draw on. I’ve been able to identify that ‘this team is a lot like that team’ or ‘that really helped there.’”

What VanDalen has noticed is that the Lions will be a hard-hitting squad in 2017.

I’ve taken bits and pieces of what I’ve done and what I’ve learned from Coach Kramme over the past 20 years and fit it to what I think will help this year’s team out. Lynden coach Blake VanDalen

Blake VanDalen

Because of that, he said, the defense with seven returners, is a little farther ahead entering the season. Captain Jordan Brockmeyer will lead the defensive line, with his new “little buddy” Payton Scott. Disruptive defensive ends Trey LaBounty and Jacob Kettels are both back and will be spelled by Cole Crass and Carson Bode. Gage Bates is back after a record-setting season at linebacker last year and now has Trevin Melendez and Bodie Human at his side. Even the secondary should be strong with the return of Aaron Weidenaar, Cory Warner and Blake Silves.

“We’re strong, and we’re quick,” VanDalen said. “Hopefully we’ll put it all together. We’re a bend-but-don’t-break style. You may run a lot of plays, but we’re going to make you earn it.”

The offense may take a little time to catch up, but VanDalen said he is confident it will.

309 Games coached by Hall of Fame coach Curt Kramme during his 26 seasons as Lynden. He posted a 248-61 record.

He described new sophomore quarterback Brock Heppner as “cerebral” and a “game manager,” who can take advantage of what a defense gives him both running and throwing the ball. Melendez and Eric Martin-Mann are blue-collar guys that will split the duties at running back, while Weidenaar and Silves should lead a “typical Lynden” receiving corps. LaBounty and Kettels also anchor what figures to be a bigger offensive line than Lynden is used to along with Marty Karb, Kaden Mayberry, Cooper Brown and Crass.

“I think the key will be the same as always: handling adversity,” VanDalen said. “Things don’t always go your way – we’ve learned that in the offseason, and we’ve handled that admirably. ... ‘Setback, Comeback’ is a phrase everybody talks about here at Lynden, but it really means a lot in the big scheme and also in the play-by-play.”

2017 schedule Date Opponent Time Sept. 1 Terry Fox 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Ferndale 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Bellingham+* 7 p.m. Sept. 22 Sedro-Woolley* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 Lakewood* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Blaine* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 Anacortes* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Burlington-Edison* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Eastlake 7 p.m. *NWC 2A game; +at Civic Stadium

2016 results Date Opponent Time Sept. 2 Terry Fox W 42-21 Sept. 9 Ferndale L 27-20 Sept. 16 Bellingham* W 34-14 Sept. 23 at Sedro-Woolley* W 35-14 Sept. 30 at Lakewood* W 54-26 Oct. 7 Blaine* W 31-23 Oct. 14 at Anacortes* W 35-7 Oct. 21 Burlington-Edison* W 31-17 Oct. 28 at Sehome* W 54-0 CLASS 2A NORTHWEST DISTRICT PLAYOFFS Nov. 5 Granite Falls W 40-7 CLASS 2A STATE PLAYOFFS Nov. 12 Black Hills W 31-21 Nov. 19 Spokane W. Valley W 34-21 Nov. 26 Archbishop Murphy L 52-14 *NWC 2A game

2017 roster No. Player Ht. Wt. Yr. Pos. 1 Aaron Weidenaar 6-3 200 Sr. WR/DB 2 Kobe Elsner 6-1 165 Jr. WR/DB 3 Blake Silves 6-0 185 Jr. WR/DB 4 Elijah Vander Haak 5-10 170 Jr. WR/DB 5 Bo Bovenkamp 6-1 180 Sr. WR/DB 6 Preston King 6-0 170 Jr. WR/LB 7 Trevor Abitia 5-9 150 Sr. WR/DB 8 Eric Bode 5-7 140 So. WR/DB 9 Carson Bode 6-3 175 Jr. WR/DE 12 Owen Bode 5-10 150 Jr. WR/DB 13 Brock Heppner 6-1 180 So. QB/DB 14 Cory Warner 5-10 165 Sr. WR/DB 15 Pablo Martinez 5-5 150 Jr. WR/DB 17 Eric Martin-Mann 5-7 160 Jr. RB/DB 18 Isaiah Baseden 6-0 165 Sr. K 20 Steven Dilorenzo 5-7 165 So. RB/DB 21 Jordan Elsner 6-1 160 So. WR/LB 22 Gage Bates 5-9 165 Sr. RB/LB 23 Austin Anderson 5-9 155 So. QB/DB 24 Marko Samoukovic 6-0 160 So. K/WR 27 Grant Vander Yacht 5-9 160 Jr. WR/DB 29 Trevin Melendez 6-0 185 Jr. RB/LB 30 Elijah Diacogiannis 5-11 145 So. WR/DB 33 Max Gallegos 5-11 185 Sr. WR/DB 34 Brendan Kleindel 5-10 150 Jr. WR/DB 36 Johnathan Glattfelder 5-6 135 So. WR/DB 37 Jordan Brockmeyer 5-8 170 Sr. RB/DL 38 Payton Scott 5-9 180 Jr. RB/LB 43 Cannon Scheffer 6-0 180 Jr. OL/DL 44 Adrian Velasquez 5-7 155 Jr. RB/LB 45 Ethan Peterson-Scotter 5-6 135 So. WR/DB 46 Gurpreet Brar 5-9 152 So. RB/LB 47 Terrel Peavy 5-7 150 Jr. WR/DB 50 Kevin Antonio 5-8 220 Jr. OL/DL 53 Jack Berry 5-11 150 So. RB/LB 54 Bodie Human 5-6 145 So. RB/LB 56 Kaden Mayberry 6-0 220 Jr. OL/LB 58 Dashawn Elke 6-1 165 So. OL/DL 59 Cauy Shagren 6-0 200 Sr. OL/DL 60 Shane Schnase 6-0 180 Sr. OL/DL 61 Jarren Jackson 5-7 200 Jr. OL/DL 65 Lane Smith 5-10 150 Jr. OL/DL 68 Marty Karb 6-0 195 So. OL/DL 71 Cole Crass 6-3 230 Sr. OL/DE 72 Cooper Brown 6-1 220 Jr. OL/DL 73 Jacob Kettels 6-5 260 Jr. OL/DE 75 Houston Dejong 6-2 250 Jr. OL/DL 76 Trey Labounty 6-8 230 Sr. OL/DE 77 TJ Maeurer 5-10 175 So. OL/LB 79 Bernard Harrison 6-0 165 So. RB/DB 80 Elijah Lyons 6-1 155 So. WR/DB 82 Dakota Baar 6-4 160 Jr. WR/DE 85 Derric Lloyd 6-0 190 Sr. WR/LB 86 Nathan Doering 6-0 170 Jr. WR/DB 88 Lukas Lohrer 6-0 185 So. WR/DB 89 Nathan Peavy 5-10 165 So. WR/DB 94 Beilner Isaac 5-10 165 So. OL/DL 96 Harley Vandenberg 6-4 180 So. OL/DL 99 Anthony Baird 5-11 140 Jr. WR/DB Head coach: Blake VanDalen