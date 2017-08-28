What must Lynden do to as it begins a new era under coach Blake VanDalen?

The Lynden football team, won the 2A Northwest Conference title and advanced to the 2A state semifinals before falling to Archbishop Murphy last year. During the offseason, the Lions lost their Hall of Fame coach, Curt Kramme. Here’s a look at what it’s going to take for Lynden to have a successful campaign in 2017:

Stick together

New coach Blake VanDalen said he’s impressed with the unity he’s seen out of his team during preseason practices, and that’s something that can carry this team far. Nobody on the outside can understand what the Lions are going through, but if they can continue to lean on each other, they can accomplish anything.

Play to your strength

The other thing VanDalen said he noticed about his team is its physical nature. Though Lynden has often been known for its high-octane offense, Kramme would have been the first to say how important a strong defense is. Expect the Lions to depend heavily on their hard-hitting, experienced unit throughout the season.

Be patient and get help

The Lions one again turn to a sophomore starting quarterback in Brock Heppner, and it’s going to take some time for the offense to come together. Fortunately, VanDalen said the “cerebral” Heppner will have two “blue collar” running backs behind him and an offensive line that is a bit bigger than the Lions are accustomed to, which could take some of the pressure off.