Here are five Lynden football players to keep an eye on in 2017

More Videos

Whatcom-Skagit Housing may be your ticket to your own home 1:38

Whatcom-Skagit Housing may be your ticket to your own home

Pause
Are you ready for some football? 3:05

Are you ready for some football?

Runners splash through mud pits at 2017 WonderMud Obstacle Course 1:02

Runners splash through mud pits at 2017 WonderMud Obstacle Course

Betsy Winkler's husband is in long-term care. That's changed her life - and her budget. 2:32

Betsy Winkler's husband is in long-term care. That's changed her life - and her budget.

Get a sneak peak at renovations at the Granary Building 4:55

Get a sneak peak at renovations at the Granary Building

Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides 0:33

Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 2:02

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017

Watch what's got Bellingham football excited for 2017 1:27

Watch what's got Bellingham football excited for 2017

Watch how Sehome football is building a new culture from the ground up 2:00

Watch how Sehome football is building a new culture from the ground up

Watch how the Lynden football team began a new era 2:04

Watch how the Lynden football team began a new era

  • Watch how the Lynden football team began a new era

    After losing Hall of Fame coach Curt Kramme to cancer last spring, the Lynden High School football team opened practices for the 2017 season on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

After losing Hall of Fame coach Curt Kramme to cancer last spring, the Lynden High School football team opened practices for the 2017 season on Wednesday, Aug. 16. David Rasbach david.rasbach@bellinghamherald.com
After losing Hall of Fame coach Curt Kramme to cancer last spring, the Lynden High School football team opened practices for the 2017 season on Wednesday, Aug. 16. David Rasbach david.rasbach@bellinghamherald.com

High School Football

Here are five Lynden football players to keep an eye on in 2017

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

August 28, 2017 5:00 AM

Here are five players who could impact the 2017 football season for Lynden:

Aaron Weidenaar
Aaron Weidenaar

Aaron Weidenaar

Senior WR/DB: At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, he’s a typical big Lynden receiver, capable of going up and getting the ball. Last year he finished second with 22 catches for 420 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Weidenaar also will continue to be a force in the Lions’ defensive backfield.

Brock Heppner
Brock Heppner

Brock Heppner

Sophomore QB/DB: Heppner, whom coach Blake VanDalen said is a hard worker, cerebral, very competitive and manages the game well, is smart enough to realize he doesn’t need to put the team on his back. He also has the physical skills to take advantage of what a defense gives him with his arm and his legs.

Gage Bates
Gage Bates

Gage Bates

Related stories from The Bellingham Herald

Senior RB/LB: Bates was an All-2A NWC selection last year after he broke Lynden’s single-season tackles record. His ability to fly around the field and make tackles from the middle of the Lions defense sets the physical mentality the Lions will rely on this season.

Jacob Kettels
Jacob Kettels

Jacob Kettels

Junior OL/DE: Selected second-team All-2A NWC, Kettles has the ability to disrupt offenses from his defensive end position on defense. At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, he’s also an integral part of an offensive line that is a bit bigger than the Lions are accustomed to having.

Trey LaBounty
Trey LaBounty

Trey LaBounty

Senior OL/DE: LaBounty also earned second-team All-2A NWC honors last year, and he will once again pair up with Kettels at defensive end to make life tough on opposing quarterbacks and running backs. LaBounty and Kettels give the Lions “two studs” on the offensive line, VanDalen said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017

View More Video