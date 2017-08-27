What must Mount Baker do to get back to the state quarterfinals a sixth straight year?

For the fifth straight year, Mount Baker won the 1A Northwest Conference title and advanced to the state quarterfinals. Here’s a look at what it’s going to take for the Mountaineers to have a another successful campaign in 2017:

PIE (prove it every day)

With two NCAA Division I quarterback commits in the league, the Mountaineers are being overlooked a little. It’s up to them to prove that they once again belong on top of what figures to be a very competitive league. The team has adopted PIE as a motivating slogan, and it must continue to do the little things to stay atop the league once again.

Play Baker football

Like the community it calls home, Mount Baker is proud of its hard-nosed, hard-working personality. Part of the reason the Mountaineers have won five straight league titles is nobody has been able to match the physicality they bring. Baker must once again find a way to assert its will on opponents this year.

Fill the holes up front

It seems to be an annual occurrence – every year at this time, we’re talking about the losses Mount Baker had up front. This year is no different, and once again, the Mountaineers must find the pieces to plug in to replace last year’s senior graduates. The losses in 2017 were particularly heavy in Baker’s front eight on defense.