Here are five Mount Baker football players to keep an eye on in 2017

Here are five players who could impact the 2017 football season for Mount Baker:

Carson Engholm

Senior RB/DB: Engholm has patiently waited for his chance to be the Mountaineers’ featured running back behind standout Jed Schleimer the past two seasons. During that time, all he’s done is rush for 2,233 and 24 touchdowns. He’s also part on an experienced Baker secondary.

Thomas Barbo

Senior RB/LB: Though Mount Baker hasn’t been known to throw the ball a lot, when it does decide to, Barbo will lead what figures to be a talented group of receivers. He paced the team with 29 catches for 720 yards and nine TDs in 2016 and will play a big role on defense.

Kyler Steeves

Senior OL/DL: Steeves and his brother, Luke, are two only a handful of Mountaineers up front returning with experience. The team will lean on them while it goes through any growing pains up front and depend on them to set the tone for Baker’s traditional physical brand of play.

Kaleb Bass

Junior QB/DB: Bass’ sophomore season was solid, as he threw for 14 TDs and only five interceptions. That may not stack up to the numbers other 1A NWC quarterbacks can put up, but he gives the Mountaineers just what they need and plays a big role in the defensive secondary.

Sam Barrett

Junior RB/LB: Along with senior Carson Brandland, Barrett is among a group of talented skill position players that could step up into a bigger role on offense. He’s also already caught the eye of coach Ron Lepper on defense, where he could play a pivotal role in rebuilding the Mountaineers’ front eight.