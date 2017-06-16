Mount Baker’s Jed Schleimer (4) stiff arms Hoquiam’s Artimus Johnson during a Class 1A state playoff game on Nov. 12, 2016, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham. Schleimer has been selected to play in the East-West All-Star Game on June 24 in Yakima.
High School Football

June 16, 2017 1:57 PM

These Mount Baker, Meridian players get one more chance to play high school football

The Bellingham Herald Staff

Four Whatcom County high school football players have been tabbed to play in the annual East-West All-Star Football Classic in Yakima on June 24.

Mount Baker’s Jed Schleimer and T.J. Bass will join Meridian’s Andrew Logan and Brenten Fox on the West squad. Also selected were running back Bryce Hornbeck of Sedro-Woolley and Blake Gurney and J.P. Sullivan, two linemen from Burlington-Edison.

Schleimer, who rushed for a Whatcom County-high 1,904 yards and 36 touchdowns last season, was selected as the All-Whatcom County Football Player of the Year for the second straight season. He and Bass, a tight end, shared Northwest Conference 1A Player of the Year honors, helping the Mountaineers advance to the Class 1A state quarterfinals for a fifth straight year.

Logan, who caught 37 passes for 479 yards and five TDs, and Fox, a lineman, also were named to the All-Northwest Conference team.

The East-West game features 80 of the top seniors from the Class 2A/1A/2B/1B high school classifications.

