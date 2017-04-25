Here’s when Lynden will honor Hall of Fame football coach Curt Kramme

A memorial for Lynden’s Hall of Fame football coach Curt Kramme will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the school’s Jake Maberry gymnasium, athletic director Mike McKee said Tuesday.
Kramme, who also taught mathematics and weight lifting at Lynden and was beloved within the community, died Saturday night from complications resulting from his yearlong battle with cancer.
“He meant so much to this community as a whole,” McKee said Sunday evening. “He was such a man on integrity.”
Kramme coached the Lions since 1991, leading the program to a 248-51 record the past 26 seasons, which ranked him among the top 10 winningest high school football coaches in state history. Lynden won state titles in 1991, 2006, ’08, ’09, ’11, ’12 and ’13 and has advanced to the state playoffs 18 times during Kramme’s tenure.
He was voted into the Washington State Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016 and also served as a basketball official in the area.
“He was a man of honor – a quality man,” McKee said. “He had great concern for his family and for this community. This is a devastating loss that will be felt by his family and this entire community, and we’re all hurting right now.”
The Lynden community also lost legendary basketball coach Jake Maberry last weekend. McKee said plans for a memorial for the Hall of Fame coach had not yet been finalized.
Curt Kramme Memorial
When: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6
Site: Jake Maberry gymnasium, Lynden High School
