High School Football

April 14, 2017 11:22 AM

They helped Ferndale football to success in 2016; now they hope to do the same for SFU

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

A pair of Ferndale football players will continue to be teammates at the next level, as seniors Patrick Hegarty and Justice Powell have signed their letters of intent to play for NCAA Division II Simon Fraser.

Hegarty will be a punter and kicker for the Clan. While serving the same role for Ferndale last fall, Hegarty converted 38 point after touchdown attempts – tied for second most in Whatcom County. He was selected honorable mention All-Wesco 3A North.

Powell was a standout on both sides of the ball for the Golden Eagles, starring as a safety and finishing third on the team with 964 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns on 100 carries. Powell, who was a first-team All-Wesco 3A North pick at defensive back and second-team on offense, is expected to move to linebacker at Simon Fraser.

Hegarty said he plans to major in Health Sciences, while Powell plans to major in Electrical Engineering.

“We signed March 15 and are excited to play against our teammate Winterhawk Leighton who will be at Central (Washington),” Hegarty wrote in an email.

Leighton, an offensive lineman who signed earlier this spring, and the Wildcats are scheduled to host Simon Frasier in Ellensburg in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game on Nov. 4.

Whatcom County Class of 2017 signings

Athlete

School

Sport

College

JazLynn Ahrens

Ferndale

Soccer

Whatcom CC

Anthony Ball

Blaine

Football

Puget Sound

T.J. Bass

Mount Baker

Football

Idaho

Payton Fowler

Squalicum

Soccer

Whatcom CC

Riley Fritsch

Blaine

Football

Pacific Lutheran

Peyton Fullner

Lynden

Soccer

Central Washington

Christina Funk

Sehome

Soccer

Central Washington

Jessica Ganow

Sehome

Volleyball

Skagit Valley College

Mariah Gonzalez

Lynden

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Kiana Gray

Meridian

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Patrick Hegarty

Ferndale

Football

Simon Fraser

Kayla Heidenreich

Bellingham

Soccer

Whatcom CC

Alice Hiebert

Bellingham

Soccer

Western Washington

Jacob Hommes

Lynden

Football

Northwestern College

Samantha Hruby

Sehome

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Matt James

Ferndale

Baseball

Yakima CC

Maxwell Jeffrey

Ferndale

Baseball

Corban

Bekah Jensen

Bellingham

Lacrosse

Fort Lewis

Jocelyn Johnson

Bellingham

Volleyball

Colorado School of Mines

Morgan Jones

Bellingham

Soccer

Evergreen State

Buddy Juneau

Ferndale

Baseball

Everett CC

Austin Kelstrup

Blaine

Football

College of the Canyons

Rowan King

Squalicum

Swimming

Pacific

Elisa Kooiman

Lynden

Basketball

Northwest Nazarene

Jalen Kortlever

Blaine

Football

Benedictine

Sophia Lawrence

Bellingham

Volleyball

George Fox

Winterhawk Leighton

Ferndale

Football

Central Washington

Payton Lunde

Meridian

Soccer

Whatcom CC

Damek Mitchell

Squalicum

Basketball

Lewis-Clark State

Ben Peterson

Squalicum

Football

Air Force

Brisen Pearson

Bellingham

Swimming

Southwest Oregon CC

Jared Phillips

Blaine

Football

Pacific Lutheran

Micaela Pimento

Meridian

Soccer

Whatcom CC

Justice Powell

Ferndale

Football

Simon Fraser

Mason Rathkamp

Sehome

Soccer

Western Washington

Rachel Sande

Nooksack Valley

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Mason Shaw

Ferndale

Baseball

Yakima CC

Gwen Schorr

Squalicum

Volleyball

Whatcom CC

Kendra Steele

Squalicum

Soccer

Portland

Tanner Steele

Lynden

Football

Carroll College

Elissa Vreugdenhil

Cornerstone Christian

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Whitney Walker

Ferndale

Beach volleyball

Texas A&M-Kingsville

Ruby Watson

Sehome

Cross country/track

Rice

Brody Weinheimer

Lynden

Football

Pacific Lutheran

Jack Wendling

Squalicum

Football

Central Washington

Drew Westford

Ferndale

Softball

Fairfield

Sydney Wong

Squalicum

Swimming

San Diego

Joe Worley

Bellingham

Soccer

Skagit Valley College

Jackson Zerba

Bellingham

Lacrosse

Westminster College

NOTE: To report a Whatcom County student athlete who has or will sign national letter or intent to continue their athletic careers, call 360-715-2286 or email sports@bhamherald.com.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016 1:11

Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016
Sehome football prepares for 2016 0:38

Sehome football prepares for 2016
Video: Lummi players talk about 1B playoff semifinal against Neah Bay 1:31

Video: Lummi players talk about 1B playoff semifinal against Neah Bay

View More Video

Sports Videos