They helped Ferndale football to success in 2016; now they hope to do the same for SFU

A pair of Ferndale football players will continue to be teammates at the next level, as seniors Patrick Hegarty and Justice Powell have signed their letters of intent to play for NCAA Division II Simon Fraser.
Hegarty will be a punter and kicker for the Clan. While serving the same role for Ferndale last fall, Hegarty converted 38 point after touchdown attempts – tied for second most in Whatcom County. He was selected honorable mention All-Wesco 3A North.
Powell was a standout on both sides of the ball for the Golden Eagles, starring as a safety and finishing third on the team with 964 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns on 100 carries. Powell, who was a first-team All-Wesco 3A North pick at defensive back and second-team on offense, is expected to move to linebacker at Simon Fraser.
Hegarty said he plans to major in Health Sciences, while Powell plans to major in Electrical Engineering.
“We signed March 15 and are excited to play against our teammate Winterhawk Leighton who will be at Central (Washington),” Hegarty wrote in an email.
Leighton, an offensive lineman who signed earlier this spring, and the Wildcats are scheduled to host Simon Frasier in Ellensburg in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game on Nov. 4.
Whatcom County Class of 2017 signings
Athlete
School
Sport
College
JazLynn Ahrens
Ferndale
Soccer
Whatcom CC
Anthony Ball
Blaine
Football
Puget Sound
T.J. Bass
Mount Baker
Football
Idaho
Payton Fowler
Squalicum
Soccer
Whatcom CC
Riley Fritsch
Blaine
Football
Pacific Lutheran
Peyton Fullner
Lynden
Soccer
Central Washington
Christina Funk
Sehome
Soccer
Central Washington
Jessica Ganow
Sehome
Volleyball
Skagit Valley College
Mariah Gonzalez
Lynden
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Kiana Gray
Meridian
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Patrick Hegarty
Ferndale
Football
Simon Fraser
Kayla Heidenreich
Bellingham
Soccer
Whatcom CC
Alice Hiebert
Bellingham
Soccer
Western Washington
Jacob Hommes
Lynden
Football
Northwestern College
Samantha Hruby
Sehome
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Matt James
Ferndale
Baseball
Yakima CC
Maxwell Jeffrey
Ferndale
Baseball
Corban
Bekah Jensen
Bellingham
Lacrosse
Fort Lewis
Jocelyn Johnson
Bellingham
Volleyball
Colorado School of Mines
Morgan Jones
Bellingham
Soccer
Evergreen State
Buddy Juneau
Ferndale
Baseball
Everett CC
Austin Kelstrup
Blaine
Football
College of the Canyons
Rowan King
Squalicum
Swimming
Pacific
Elisa Kooiman
Lynden
Basketball
Northwest Nazarene
Jalen Kortlever
Blaine
Football
Benedictine
Sophia Lawrence
Bellingham
Volleyball
George Fox
Winterhawk Leighton
Ferndale
Football
Central Washington
Payton Lunde
Meridian
Soccer
Whatcom CC
Damek Mitchell
Squalicum
Basketball
Lewis-Clark State
Ben Peterson
Squalicum
Football
Air Force
Brisen Pearson
Bellingham
Swimming
Southwest Oregon CC
Jared Phillips
Blaine
Football
Pacific Lutheran
Micaela Pimento
Meridian
Soccer
Whatcom CC
Justice Powell
Ferndale
Football
Simon Fraser
Mason Rathkamp
Sehome
Soccer
Western Washington
Rachel Sande
Nooksack Valley
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Mason Shaw
Ferndale
Baseball
Yakima CC
Gwen Schorr
Squalicum
Volleyball
Whatcom CC
Kendra Steele
Squalicum
Soccer
Portland
Tanner Steele
Lynden
Football
Carroll College
Elissa Vreugdenhil
Cornerstone Christian
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Whitney Walker
Ferndale
Beach volleyball
Texas A&M-Kingsville
Ruby Watson
Sehome
Cross country/track
Rice
Brody Weinheimer
Lynden
Football
Pacific Lutheran
Jack Wendling
Squalicum
Football
Central Washington
Drew Westford
Ferndale
Softball
Fairfield
Sydney Wong
Squalicum
Swimming
San Diego
Joe Worley
Bellingham
Soccer
Skagit Valley College
Jackson Zerba
Bellingham
Lacrosse
Westminster College
NOTE: To report a Whatcom County student athlete who has or will sign national letter or intent to continue their athletic careers, call 360-715-2286 or email sports@bhamherald.com.
