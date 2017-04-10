High School Football

April 10, 2017 8:20 PM

Once NWC rivals, these Whatcom County seniors will play football for the same school

By David Rasbach

A pair of Whatcom County seniors took visits to Pacific Lutheran University on Friday, and on Saturday each announced via Twitter that they will play football for the Lutes beginning next fall.

Blaine running back/defensive back Riley Fritsch and Lynden running back/linebacker Brody Weinheimer both committed.

Fritsch finished fifth in Whatcom County with 1,343 yards and 18 touchdowns on 236 carries (5.7 average) last fall, helping the Borderites reach the Class 2A Bi-District playoffs. He surpassed 1,000 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns each of the past three years, totalling 3,954 yards and 48 touchdowns during his career as a Borderite. He was a first-team All-Northwest Conference selection at running back and second-team as a linebacker as a senior and was a first-team pick at running back in 2014 and 2015.

Weinheimer finished ninth in the county with 956 yards and 12 touchdowns on 154 carries (6.2 average) last fall, helping the Lions reach the Class 2A state semifinals. He was a second-team All-NWC selection at running back.

Fritsch and Weinheimer become the second and third Whatcom County football seniors to head to PLU this year, joining Blaine lineman Jared Phillips, who announced his intentions earlier this spring.

Whatcom County Class of 2017 signings

Athlete

School

Sport

College

Anthony Ball

Blaine

Football

Puget Sound

T.J. Bass

Mount Baker

Football

Idaho

Riley Fritsch

Blaine

Football

Pacific Lutheran

Peyton Fullner

Lynden

Soccer

Central Washington

Christina Funk

Sehome

Soccer

Central Washington

Jessica Ganow

Sehome

Volleyball

Skagit Valley College

Mariah Gonzalez

Lynden

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Kiana Gray

Meridian

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Alice Hiebert

Bellingham

Soccer

Western Washington

Jacob Hommes

Lynden

Football

Northwestern College

Samantha Hruby

Sehome

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Matt James

Ferndale

Baseball

Yakima CC

Maxwell Jeffrey

Ferndale

Baseball

Corban

Bekah Jensen

Bellingham

Lacrosse

Fort Lewis

Jocelyn Johnson

Bellingham

Volleyball

Colorado School of Mines

Morgan Jones

Bellingham

Soccer

Evergreen State

Buddy Juneau

Ferndale

Baseball

Everett CC

Austin Kelstrup

Blaine

Football

College of the Canyons

Rowan King

Squalicum

Swimming

Pacific

Elisa Kooiman

Lynden

Basketball

Northwest Nazarene

Jalen Kortlever

Blaine

Football

Benedictine

Sophia Lawrence

Bellingham

Volleyball

George Fox

Winterhawk Leighton

Ferndale

Football

Central Washington

Damek Mitchell

Squalicum

Basketball

Lewis-Clark State

Ben Peterson

Squalicum

Football

Air Force

Brisen Pearson

Bellingham

Swimming

Southwest Oregon CC

Jared Phillips

Blaine

Football

Pacific Lutheran

Mason Rathkamp

Sehome

Soccer

Western Washington

Rachel Sande

Nooksack Valley

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Mason Shaw

Ferndale

Baseball

Yakima CC

Gwen Schorr

Squalicum

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Kendra Steele

Squalicum

Soccer

Portland

Tanner Steele

Lynden

Football

Carroll College

Elissa Vreugdenhil

Cornerstone Christian

Basketball

Whatcom CC

Whitney Walker

Ferndale

Beach volleyball

Texas A&M-Kingsville

Ruby Watson

Sehome

Cross country/track

Rice

Brody Weinheimer

Lynden

Football

Pacific Lutheran

Jack Wendling

Squalicum

Football

Central Washington

Drew Westford

Ferndale

Softball

Fairfield

Sydney Wong

Squalicum

Swimming

San Diego

Joe Worley

Bellingham

Soccer

Skagit Valley College

Jackson Zerba

Bellingham

Lacrosse

Westminster College

NOTE: To report a Whatcom County student athlete who has or will sign national letter or intent to continue their athletic careers, call 360-715-2286 or email sports@bhamherald.com.

