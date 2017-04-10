Once NWC rivals, these Whatcom County seniors will play football for the same school

A pair of Whatcom County seniors took visits to Pacific Lutheran University on Friday, and on Saturday each announced via Twitter that they will play football for the Lutes beginning next fall.
Blaine running back/defensive back Riley Fritsch and Lynden running back/linebacker Brody Weinheimer both committed.
Fritsch finished fifth in Whatcom County with 1,343 yards and 18 touchdowns on 236 carries (5.7 average) last fall, helping the Borderites reach the Class 2A Bi-District playoffs. He surpassed 1,000 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns each of the past three years, totalling 3,954 yards and 48 touchdowns during his career as a Borderite. He was a first-team All-Northwest Conference selection at running back and second-team as a linebacker as a senior and was a first-team pick at running back in 2014 and 2015.
Extremely excited to announce I've committed to further my education and play football at Pacific Lutheran University! #EMAL pic.twitter.com/jjniaL7gfZ— Riley Fritsch (@RamrodRiley) April 9, 2017
Weinheimer finished ninth in the county with 956 yards and 12 touchdowns on 154 carries (6.2 average) last fall, helping the Lions reach the Class 2A state semifinals. He was a second-team All-NWC selection at running back.
Changed things up a bit, but very greatful, and excited to announce that I will be playing football at PLU this coming fall. #EMAL pic.twitter.com/aMZLynQtqn— Brody Weinheimer (@brodyw35) April 9, 2017
Fritsch and Weinheimer become the second and third Whatcom County football seniors to head to PLU this year, joining Blaine lineman Jared Phillips, who announced his intentions earlier this spring.
Whatcom County Class of 2017 signings
Athlete
School
Sport
College
Anthony Ball
Blaine
Football
Puget Sound
T.J. Bass
Mount Baker
Football
Idaho
Riley Fritsch
Blaine
Football
Pacific Lutheran
Peyton Fullner
Lynden
Soccer
Central Washington
Christina Funk
Sehome
Soccer
Central Washington
Jessica Ganow
Sehome
Volleyball
Skagit Valley College
Mariah Gonzalez
Lynden
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Kiana Gray
Meridian
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Alice Hiebert
Bellingham
Soccer
Western Washington
Jacob Hommes
Lynden
Football
Northwestern College
Samantha Hruby
Sehome
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Matt James
Ferndale
Baseball
Yakima CC
Maxwell Jeffrey
Ferndale
Baseball
Corban
Bekah Jensen
Bellingham
Lacrosse
Fort Lewis
Jocelyn Johnson
Bellingham
Volleyball
Colorado School of Mines
Morgan Jones
Bellingham
Soccer
Evergreen State
Buddy Juneau
Ferndale
Baseball
Everett CC
Austin Kelstrup
Blaine
Football
College of the Canyons
Rowan King
Squalicum
Swimming
Pacific
Elisa Kooiman
Lynden
Basketball
Northwest Nazarene
Jalen Kortlever
Blaine
Football
Benedictine
Sophia Lawrence
Bellingham
Volleyball
George Fox
Winterhawk Leighton
Ferndale
Football
Central Washington
Damek Mitchell
Squalicum
Basketball
Lewis-Clark State
Ben Peterson
Squalicum
Football
Air Force
Brisen Pearson
Bellingham
Swimming
Southwest Oregon CC
Jared Phillips
Blaine
Football
Pacific Lutheran
Mason Rathkamp
Sehome
Soccer
Western Washington
Rachel Sande
Nooksack Valley
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Mason Shaw
Ferndale
Baseball
Yakima CC
Gwen Schorr
Squalicum
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Kendra Steele
Squalicum
Soccer
Portland
Tanner Steele
Lynden
Football
Carroll College
Elissa Vreugdenhil
Cornerstone Christian
Basketball
Whatcom CC
Whitney Walker
Ferndale
Beach volleyball
Texas A&M-Kingsville
Ruby Watson
Sehome
Cross country/track
Rice
Brody Weinheimer
Lynden
Football
Pacific Lutheran
Jack Wendling
Squalicum
Football
Central Washington
Drew Westford
Ferndale
Softball
Fairfield
Sydney Wong
Squalicum
Swimming
San Diego
Joe Worley
Bellingham
Soccer
Skagit Valley College
Jackson Zerba
Bellingham
Lacrosse
Westminster College
NOTE: To report a Whatcom County student athlete who has or will sign national letter or intent to continue their athletic careers, call 360-715-2286 or email sports@bhamherald.com.
