Blaine senior to play football at Pacific Lutheran

Blaine senior Jared Phillips has committed to play football for Pacific Lutheran University.
Phillips, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound offensive lineman/linebacker, was part of a Borderites offensive line that paved the way to nearly 3,200 yards of total offense last fall.
Phillips said a few months ago that he was considering PLU along with the University of Puget Sound, Pacific and Carroll College.
“I went back and did another visit at PLU and met with the coaches and got to talk with them a lot more,” Phillips said. “That changed my opinion of what my No. 1 choice was.”
Phillips said he should be able to compete for playing time at both offensive tackle and defensive end right away, while he plans to major in either Pre-Med or Biology.
