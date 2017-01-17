After 26 years and 18 trips to state, he’s finally entering the Hall of Fame

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that it hasn’t already happened.
On Saturday, Jan. 28, Lynden football coach Curt Kramme will be inducted into the Washington State Coaches Association Football Hall of Fame, according to an email Tuesday from Lions athletic director Mike McKee. The banquet will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza hotel (17338 International Boulevard) in Seatac.
People interested in attending the ceremony should contact McKee (360-354-4401, extension 5276). Tickets cost $20, which can be paid at the door.
There’s little doubt that Kramme is worthy of the honor.
In the 26 seasons since he took the reigns of the Lions in 1991, Kramme has guided the program to a 248-61 (.803 win percentage). The 248 career wins rank fourth in the state among active coaches behind only O’Dea’s Monte Kohler (313), Meridian’s Bob Ames (307) and Cashmere’s Phil Zukowski (265) and ninth all-time in the state.
Lynden also has advanced to the state playoffs 18 times under Kramme’s watch, winning state titles in 1991, 2006, ’08, ’09, ’11, ’12 and ’13 and advancing to the state title game in 2001, ’02 and ’14.
Last fall, the Lions won the Northwest Conference 2A title and advanced to the state semifinals.
