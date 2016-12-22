Which Whatcom County football players were selected all-state?

Mount Baker running back/linebacker Jed Schleimer finished fourth in voting for the Class 1A State Football Player of the Year released by the Associated Press, while Lummi’s Raven Borsey finished third in the Class 1B voting.
They were the only Whatcom County players to make the list, which was released Thursday, though Squalicum’s Ben Peterson, Ferndale’s Ben Broselle and Lynden’s Jacob Hommes received votes in their respective classifications.
Camas quarterback Jack Colletto was voted the state player of the year for all classifications by a statewide panel of sports writers and editors. Colletto collected 68 total points in the voting, easily outpacing Kamiakin senior Zach Borisch, who finished in second place.
Colletto threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns, while adding another 1,253 yards and 21 scores on the ground in leading the Papermakers to the Class 4A state title.
Colletto was also voted the Class 4A player of the year, while Borisch was honored as the Class 3A player of the year after leading Kamiakin to the 3A state title.
Cade Otton of Tumwater was voted the Class 2A player of the year, edging Anfernee Gurley of Archbishop Murphy. Both Class 1A and Class 2B had runaway player of the year winners from state champions. Royal quarterback Kaden Jenks was honored in Class 1A — and finished fourth overall in the state player of the year voting — after the Knights won their seventh state title. Napavine quarterback Wyatt Stanley was voted player of the year in Class 2B after leading his team to the state title throwing 46 touchdown passes.
In Class 1B, junior Rwehabura Munyagi of Neah Bay was the player of the year honoree.
Schleimer, a senior, led all Whatcom County ball carriers with 1,880 yards and 36 touchdowns rushing this year on 201 carries (9.4 average). He also caught 15 passes for 357 yards (23.8 average) and three more scores and played a vital role at linebacker and safety to help led the Mountaineers to the Class 1A state quarterfinals.
Borsey rushed for a team-high 709 yards and 12 touchdowns on 50 carries (14.2 average) and caught 19 passes for 414 yards (21.8 average) and five TDs. He also had five return touchdowns to help the Blackhawks reach to the Class 1B state semifinals.
No position-by-position all-state teams were released this year.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
STATE PLAYER OF THE YEAR (all classifications)
1. Jack Colletto, sr., Camas. 68 points
2. Zach Borisch, sr., Kamiakin. 25 points
3. Andrew Vargas, sr., Chiawana. 19 points
4. Kaden Jenks, sr., Royal. 17 points
5. Foster Sarell, sr., Graham-Kapowsin. 16 points.
6. Cade Otton, sr., Tumwater. 14 points.
7. Connor Wedington, sr., Sumner. 13 points.
8. Brigham Whitby, sr., Richland. 12 points.
9. Anfernee Gurley, sr., Archbishop Murphy. 11 points
10. Connor Johnson, sr., Archbishop Murphy. 8 points.
CLASS 4A PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1. Jack Colletto, sr., Camas. 64 points.
2. Andrew Vargas, sr., Chiawana. 38 points
3. Foster Sarell, sr., Graham-Kaposwin. 31 points
4. Brigham Whitby, sr., Richland. 26 points.
5. Connor Wedington, sr., Sumner. 20 points.
Others receiving votes: Conor Bardue jr., Lake Stevens; J.J. Jerome, sr., Monroe; Henry Bainivalu, sr., Skyline; Michael Matthews, Camas; Brian Greene, sr., Eisenhower; Scott Gunther, sr., Olympia; Ben Wilson, jr., Sumner; Nathaniel Holcomb, sr., Puyallup.
CLASS 3A PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1. Zach Borisch, sr., Kamiakin. 62 points.
2. Drew Tingstad, sr., Meadowdale. 37 points.
3. Hunter Bryant, sr., Eastside Catholic. 24 points.
4. Caleb Davis, sr., Bonney Lake. 22 points.
5. Keegan Stich, jr., Snohomish. 18 points.
Others receiving votes: Quazzel White, sr., Lincoln; Ben Peterson, sr., Squalicum; Ben Broselle, sr., Ferndale; Princeton Lollar, sr., Oak Harbor; Anthony Hathaway, sr., Timberline; Max Novak, sr., Stadium; Cale Lindsay, sr., Lakes; Chris Penner, soph., Capital.
CLASS 2A PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1. Cade Otton, sr., Tumwater. 49 points.
2. Anfernee Gurley, sr., Archbishop Murphy. 34 points.
3. Willie Patterson, sr., Franklin Pierce. 24 points.
4. Ben Hines, jr., Archbishop Murphy. 21 points.
5. Connor Johnson, sr., Archbishop Murphy. 19 points.
Others receiving votes: Tanner Bolt, sr., Prosser; Kyler Gordon, jr., Archbishop Murphy; Kelle Sanders, sr., River Ridge; Abraham Lucas, sr., Archbishop Murphy; Bryce Hornbeck, sr., Sedro-Woolley; Jacob Hommes, sr., Lynden; Trey Dorfner, sr., River Ridge; Gavin Velarde, jr., Sequim.
CLASS 1A PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1. Kaden Jenks, sr., Royal. 72 points.
2. Brian Hawkins, sr., Connell. 50 points.
3. Artimus Johnson, sr., Hoquiam. 45 points.
4. Jed Schliemer, sr., Mount Baker. 30 points.
5. Ryan Slack, sr., Zillah. 12 points.
Others receiving votes: Carson Klinger, Montesano; Tyquan Coleman, jr., Cascade Christian; Jeffrey Mayolo, La Center; Taylor Rupe, Montesano.
CLASS 2B PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1. Wyatt Stanley, sr., Napavine. 73 points.
2. Budda Luna, sr., LaConner. 30 points.
3. Tyler Haas, sr., Liberty (Spangle). 25 points.
4. (tie) Austin Filley, sr., Napavine. 19 points.
1. (tie) Dalton Yoder, sr., Toledo. 19 points.
Others receiving votes: Kaelin Jurek,, Pe-Ell/Willapa Valley; Jacob Dunn, sr., Dayton-Waitsburg; Cal Martin, sr., Dayton-Waitsburg; Ian Russell, jr., Rainier.
CLASS 1B PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1. Rwehabura Munyagi, jr., Neah Bay. 60 points.
2. Sage Elder, sr., Odessa-Harrington. 46 points.
3. Raven Borsey, sr., Lummi. 39 points.
4. (tie) Cameron Buzzell, sr., Neah Bay. 28 points.
1. (tie) P.J. Talen, sr., Tacoma Baptist. 28 points.
Others receiving votes: Chance Marsh, jr., Sunnyside Christian.
