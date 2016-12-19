This Squalicum senior’s not done wearing blue lightning bolts on his football helmet

Over the past seven months, Squalicum senior Ben Peterson has received offers to play football from all three major military service academies. He also received offers from a couple of Ivy League schools – Brown and Columbia – and one from the University of San Diego, according to his Twitter posts.
Evidently, Peterson grew pretty accustomed to wearing a blue lightning bolt on the side of his helmet for the Storm the past few years, as he announced Sunday he will accept an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs beginning next fall.
“When I was weighing all my options, I wanted to get the most out of wherever I was going in terms of lifestyle, my education and football,” Peterson said. “Air Force was the place that gave me all three of those. The sort of lifestyle they have there is second to none.”
Blessed to receive an offer from the Air Force Academy #GlorytoGod #BoltBrotherhood #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/O9kurkK8PZ— Ben Peterson (@bpbenpeterson5) July 17, 2016
Peterson said he’s anxious to explore the Colorado mountains when he does get free time from what figures to be a busy academic and athletic schedule required of all student-athletes at service academies. Though he visited a number of schools on the East Coast, he said he didn’t find that same level of lifestyle.
Plus, Peterson said he likes that he’s committing to something “for the next 40 years, not necessarily just the next four.”
“I know it’s not going to be an easy place to go,” Peterson said. “There’s going to be a lot of hard work, but I know it’s the right choice for me.”
Peterson said that though his grandfather served in the Navy, he did not have a strong family presence steering him toward military service. He just knew it was the right environment for him.
“The difference between the Air Force Academy and some other schools, is you get guys that are focused on football and school and other things, but still some guys go out and party,” Peterson said. “At the academy, everyone has similar goals. They’re not going out and partying, because they’ve got school, and they’ve got football and they got other commitments. There’s a common mindset there, so I won’t be all alone.”
Peterson said he likely will major in engineering – likely either mechanical or electrical – and he’s considering going to pilot school so that he can fly during his military commitment after he wraps up his time at the academy.
On the field, the versatile Peterson, who is playing basketball for Squalicum this winter and has been a standout on the soccer pitch during the spring, should fit in nicely with the triple-option or flexbone offensive formation the Air Force is known to use.
As a senior at Squalicum, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Peterson rushed for 568 yards and 12 touchdowns on 71 carries (8.0 yards per attempt) and caught 25 passes for 436 yards and six TDs, helping lead Squalicum to the Wesco North Division title and the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs. The first-team All-Wesco North selection at receiver, defensive back and return specialist, who was selected the 2A/3A Northwest Conference Most Valuable Player as a junior, also had six return touchdowns on special teams and defense and kicked 38 extra points and two field goals.
“They’re talking about playing me at wing back,” Peterson said. “When we’re in spread, they’ll be able to throw it to me out of the slot, and when we’re running, I’ll be one of the pitch men. It’s similar to what we did at Squalicum. I’ll get to run some pitches and sweeps, block and catch passes. I don't want to go do just one thing; I want to be as diverse as possible.”
Peterson said he also had a discussion with the coaching staff, led by Troy Calhoun since 2007, about continuing to place kick. Though he won’t be the primary kicker, Peterson said he was told that if his leg proves worthy, the Falcons could look to him as a backup.
“The biggest thing to me is I wouldn't be here with my parents, family and coaches and the Lord,” Peterson said. “I believe God has given me potential, and I wouldn’t be in this position if I hadn’t been given that opportunity.”
Whatcom County Class of 2017 signings
Athlete
School
Sport
College
Emily Holt
Lynden
Soccer
Central Washington
Rowan King
Squalicum
Swimming
Pacific
Elisa Kooiman
Lynden
Basketball
Northwest Nazarene
Damek Mitchell
Squalicum
Basketball
Lewis-Clark State College
Ben Peterson
Squalicum
Football
U.S. Air Force Academy
Whitney Walker
Ferndale
Softball
Texas A&M Kingsville
Ruby Watson
Sehome
Cross country/track
Rice
Drew Westford
Ferndale
Softball
Fairfield University
Sydney Wong
Squalicum
Swimming
University of San Diego
NOTE: To report a Whatcom County student athlete who has or will sign national letter or intent to continue their athletic careers next year, call 360-715-2286 or email sports@bhamherald.com.
