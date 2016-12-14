Lummi places seven on All-NWFL 1B football team

The Lummi football team had seven first-team selections to the All-Northwest Football League 1B team, which was released late Monday.
Twins Free and Raven Borsey were first-team selections on both sides of the ball – Free as a receiver and defensive back, Raven as a running back and defensive back. They were joined by Blackhawks receiver Trazil Lane, offensive guard Keegan Jojola and defensive end James Williams.
Free Borsey rushed for 448 yards and nine touchdowns, passed for 757 yards and seven TDs and had 415 yards and six receiving TDs, while Raven Borsey led the team with 709 yards and 12 TDs rushing and caught 19 passes for 414 yards and five TDs. Lane had a team-high 811 yards and 12 TDs receiving and rushed for 321 yards and seven TDs.
Rounding out the first-team offense were Neah Bay running back Cole Svec, tight end Cameron Buzzell and quarterback Rwehabura Munyagi, Tulalip Heritage running back Nashon Whitebear and Crescent guard Wyatt McNeese.
The first-team defense also included Neah Bay’s defensive end Kenrick Doherty Jr., Buzzell at defensive back, Svec at linebacker, Crescent safety K.C. Spencer and Crescent linebacker Noah Leonard.
Lummi players making the second team were Dashawn Lawrence at defensive end and quarterback, Jacob Washington at offensive guard and defensive tackle, Caleb Revey at receiver and defensive back and Stanford Hoskins at center and linebacker.
