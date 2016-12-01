He’s the only man to lead Sehome football to state since 1999; now he’s stepping down

Bob Norvell resigned as head coach of the Sehome football team following the 2016 season, according to a Thursday email from Mariners athletic director Colin Cushman.
“Bob worked extremely hard to create a positive, competitive environment where the emphasis was on building character and developing fine young men,” Cushman wrote in the email. “Many of coach Norvell’s players have continued on and are playing at the college level. Bob is a man of high integrity and character who always put the needs of our kids first.”
Norvell led the Mariners for the past five seasons after replacing Darren Tinnerstet in 2012. He guided the team to a 14-37 record during his tenure.
Sehome has not finished with a winning record since going 6-4 in 2004, but Norvell led the team to its most successful season since 1999 in his second season at the helm. The Mariners went 4-5 during the regular season and then beat Lakewood 35-13 in the Class 2A Northwest District playoffs to earn a trip to state. Tumwater ended the run in the first round with a 52-22 loss.
Unfortunately, the program has won only five games in the three seasons since, including an 0-10 finish this year.
Cushman said Sehome will post the vacancy shortly after the start of the year and “will hope to have a new head coach and staff in place by mid-spring.”
Norvell couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
