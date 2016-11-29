High School Football

November 29, 2016 5:00 AM

Which Whatcom County football teams received the most All-2A NWC selections?

By David Rasbach

Few people outside the Lynden High School football program expected big things from the Lions this season, but they won a Class 2A Northwest Conference title and advanced to the state semifinals before falling to Archbishop Murphy on Saturday.

And when the All-2A NWC team was released Monday, nobody had more than Lynden’s eight first-team selections, though Blaine also had eight.

Two of the men responsible for helping get the most of the Lions also were honored. Curt Kramme was selected Coach of the Year by his peers, and Terry Kaemingk was named Assistant Coach of the Year.

Sedro-Woolley’s Bryce Hornbeck was chosen MVP after he passed for 788 yards and seven touchdowns, rushed for 801 yards and helped the Cubs reach the state quarterfinals.

Lynden placed offensive linemen Tanner Steele and Ed Andrews on the first team after the Lions rushed for 2,733 yards and 37 touchdowns. Tight end Davis Bode, who helped open the running lanes and caught three passes for 41 yards, also made the first team, as did wide receiver Rylan Severson, who caught 60 passes for 814 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Lions quarterback Jacob Hommes, who rushed for 1,471 yards and 20 touchdowns and passed for 1,814 yards and 23 scores, was one of two first-team quarterbacks, joining Burlington-Edison’s Hunter Anderson.

Defensively, Steele was a first-team pick on the line, as was linebacker Gage Bates, who led the Lions in tackles. Rounding out Lynden’s first-team selections was defensive back Landon DeBruin, who had 384 yards and five touchdowns receiving.

Blaine, which advanced to the Northwest District playoffs, placed offensive lineman Jared Phillips, running back Riley Fritsch and wide receiver Anthony Ball on the first team. Fritsch finished fifth in Whatcom County with 1,343 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, while Ball finished third with 811 receiving yards and nine scores.

The Borderites’ Kyle Sentkowski, who made nine field goals and 31 extra points, was a two-way first-team selection at kicker and punter. Defensively, the Borderites placed lineman Porter Schmidt, linebacker Tucker Jensen and defensive back Alfonso Dermendziev on the first team.

In its first year back in the Northwest Conference, Bellingham had defensive back Ethan Fields selected to the first team. Offensively, Fields rushed for 265 yards and three touchdowns and had 329 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Rounding out the first-team offense were Anacortes lineman Jacob South; Burlington-Edison linemen JP Sullivan and Blake Gurney; Sedro-Woolley lineman Drew Aungst, running back Hornbeck and kicker Adrian Vasquez; and Lakewood wide receiver Taylor Tresch. Also making the first team defensively were Burlington-Edison lineman Sullivan; Sedro-Woolley lineman Dylan Peterson, linebacker Noah Stroosma and defensive back Hornbeck; and Lakewood linebacker Brock Schubert.

Whatcom County players selected to the second team were offensive linemen Nicholas Oesterling (Bellingham), Schmidt and Austin Kelstrup (Blaine); running back Brody Weinheimer (Lynden); wide receivers Spencer Lee (Bellingham) and Marcus Montag-Porter (Sehome); quarterback Jalen Kortlever (Blaine); defensive linemen River Markusen (Blaine) and Jacob Kettels(Lynden); linebackers Fritsch and Trey LaBounty (Lynden); and defensive back Connor Shine (Lynden).

All-2A Northwest Conference football team

MVP: Bryce Hornbeck (Sedro-Woolley)

Coach of the Year: Curt Kramme (Lynden)

Assistant Coach of the Year: Terry Kaemingk (Lynden)

First-team offense

Player

School

Pos.

Yr.

Hunter Anderson

Burlington-Edison

QB

Sr.

Ed Andrews

Lynden

OL

Sr.

Drew Aungst

Sedro-Woolley

OL

Sr.

Anthony Ball

Blaine

WR

Sr.

Davis Bode

Lynden

TE

Sr.

Riley Fritsch

Blaine

RB

Sr.

Blake Gurney

Burlington-Edison

OL

Sr.

Jacob Hommes

Lynden

QB

Sr.

Bryce Hornbeck

Sedro-Woolley

RB

Sr.

Jared Phillips

Blaine

OL

Sr.

Rylan Severson

Lynden

WR

Sr.

Jacob South

Anacortes

OL

Jr.

Tanner Steele

Lynden

OL

Sr.

JP Sullivan

Burlington-Edison

OL

Sr.

Taylor Tresch

Lakewood

WR

Sr.

First-team defense

Player

School

Pos.

Yr.

Gage Bates

Lynden

LB

Jr.

Landon DeBruin

Lynden

DB

Sr.

Alfonso Dermendziev

Blaine

DB

Sr.

Ethan Fields

Bellingham

DB

Jr.

Bryce Hornbeck

Sedro-Woolley

DB

Sr.

Tucker Jensen

Blaine

LB

Sr.

Dylan Peterson

Sedro-Woolley

DL

Jr.

Porter Schmidt

Blaine

DL

Jr.

Brock Schubert

Lakewood

LB

Sr.

Tanner Steele

Lynden

DL

Sr.

Noah Stroosma

Sedro-Woolley

LB

Sr.

JP Sullivan

Burlington-Edison

DL

Sr.

First-team special teams

Player

School

Pos.

Yr.

Kyle Sentkowski

Blaine

K

Sr.

Kyle Sentkowski

Blaine

P

Sr.

Adrian Vasquez

Sedro-Woolley

K

Sr.

Second-team offense

Player

School

Pos.

Yr.

Bryson Bartlett

Sedro-Woolley

TE

Jr.

Chase Conyers

Lakewood

OL

Sr.

Payton Henderson

Burlington-Edison

RB

Sr.

Isaac Howell

Sedro-Woolley

OL

Jr.

Austin Kelstrup

Blaine

OL

Sr.

Jalen Kortlever

Blaine

QB

Sr.

Spencer Lee

Bellingham

WR

So.

Marcus Montag-Porter

Sehome

WR

Sr.

Nicholas Oesterling

Bellingham

OL

Jr.

Porter Schmidt

Blaine

OL

Jr.

Brody Weinheimer

Lynden

RB

Sr.

Jakob Zamora

Burlington-Edison

WR

Sr.

Second-team defense

Player

School

Pos.

Yr.

Terrel Cameron

Burlington-Edison

LB

Sr.

Langston Donaldson

Anacortes

DL

Sr.

Riley Fritsch

Blaine

LB

Sr.

Isaac Howell

Sedro-Woolley

LB

Jr.

Jacob Kettels

Lynden

DL

So.

Isaac Koopmans

Burlington-Edison

DL

Jr.

Trey LaBounty

Lynden

LB

Jr.

Trystan Lowry

Anacortes

DB

Jr.

River Markusen

Blaine

DL

Jr.

Davis Mihelich

Sedro-Woolley

DB

Jr.

Connor Shine

Lynden

DB

Sr.

Jacob Zamora

Burlington-Edison

DB

Sr.

Second-team special teams

Player

School

Pos.

Yr.

Adrian Vasquez

Sedro-Woolley

P

Sr.

