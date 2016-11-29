Which Whatcom County football teams received the most All-2A NWC selections?

Few people outside the Lynden High School football program expected big things from the Lions this season, but they won a Class 2A Northwest Conference title and advanced to the state semifinals before falling to Archbishop Murphy on Saturday.
And when the All-2A NWC team was released Monday, nobody had more than Lynden’s eight first-team selections, though Blaine also had eight.
Two of the men responsible for helping get the most of the Lions also were honored. Curt Kramme was selected Coach of the Year by his peers, and Terry Kaemingk was named Assistant Coach of the Year.
Sedro-Woolley’s Bryce Hornbeck was chosen MVP after he passed for 788 yards and seven touchdowns, rushed for 801 yards and helped the Cubs reach the state quarterfinals.
Lynden placed offensive linemen Tanner Steele and Ed Andrews on the first team after the Lions rushed for 2,733 yards and 37 touchdowns. Tight end Davis Bode, who helped open the running lanes and caught three passes for 41 yards, also made the first team, as did wide receiver Rylan Severson, who caught 60 passes for 814 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Lions quarterback Jacob Hommes, who rushed for 1,471 yards and 20 touchdowns and passed for 1,814 yards and 23 scores, was one of two first-team quarterbacks, joining Burlington-Edison’s Hunter Anderson.
Defensively, Steele was a first-team pick on the line, as was linebacker Gage Bates, who led the Lions in tackles. Rounding out Lynden’s first-team selections was defensive back Landon DeBruin, who had 384 yards and five touchdowns receiving.
Blaine, which advanced to the Northwest District playoffs, placed offensive lineman Jared Phillips, running back Riley Fritsch and wide receiver Anthony Ball on the first team. Fritsch finished fifth in Whatcom County with 1,343 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, while Ball finished third with 811 receiving yards and nine scores.
The Borderites’ Kyle Sentkowski, who made nine field goals and 31 extra points, was a two-way first-team selection at kicker and punter. Defensively, the Borderites placed lineman Porter Schmidt, linebacker Tucker Jensen and defensive back Alfonso Dermendziev on the first team.
In its first year back in the Northwest Conference, Bellingham had defensive back Ethan Fields selected to the first team. Offensively, Fields rushed for 265 yards and three touchdowns and had 329 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Rounding out the first-team offense were Anacortes lineman Jacob South; Burlington-Edison linemen JP Sullivan and Blake Gurney; Sedro-Woolley lineman Drew Aungst, running back Hornbeck and kicker Adrian Vasquez; and Lakewood wide receiver Taylor Tresch. Also making the first team defensively were Burlington-Edison lineman Sullivan; Sedro-Woolley lineman Dylan Peterson, linebacker Noah Stroosma and defensive back Hornbeck; and Lakewood linebacker Brock Schubert.
Whatcom County players selected to the second team were offensive linemen Nicholas Oesterling (Bellingham), Schmidt and Austin Kelstrup (Blaine); running back Brody Weinheimer (Lynden); wide receivers Spencer Lee (Bellingham) and Marcus Montag-Porter (Sehome); quarterback Jalen Kortlever (Blaine); defensive linemen River Markusen (Blaine) and Jacob Kettels(Lynden); linebackers Fritsch and Trey LaBounty (Lynden); and defensive back Connor Shine (Lynden).
All-2A Northwest Conference football team
MVP: Bryce Hornbeck (Sedro-Woolley)
Coach of the Year: Curt Kramme (Lynden)
Assistant Coach of the Year: Terry Kaemingk (Lynden)
First-team offense
Player
School
Pos.
Yr.
Hunter Anderson
Burlington-Edison
QB
Sr.
Ed Andrews
Lynden
OL
Sr.
Drew Aungst
Sedro-Woolley
OL
Sr.
Anthony Ball
Blaine
WR
Sr.
Davis Bode
Lynden
TE
Sr.
Riley Fritsch
Blaine
RB
Sr.
Blake Gurney
Burlington-Edison
OL
Sr.
Jacob Hommes
Lynden
QB
Sr.
Bryce Hornbeck
Sedro-Woolley
RB
Sr.
Jared Phillips
Blaine
OL
Sr.
Rylan Severson
Lynden
WR
Sr.
Jacob South
Anacortes
OL
Jr.
Tanner Steele
Lynden
OL
Sr.
JP Sullivan
Burlington-Edison
OL
Sr.
Taylor Tresch
Lakewood
WR
Sr.
First-team defense
Player
School
Pos.
Yr.
Gage Bates
Lynden
LB
Jr.
Landon DeBruin
Lynden
DB
Sr.
Alfonso Dermendziev
Blaine
DB
Sr.
Ethan Fields
Bellingham
DB
Jr.
Bryce Hornbeck
Sedro-Woolley
DB
Sr.
Tucker Jensen
Blaine
LB
Sr.
Dylan Peterson
Sedro-Woolley
DL
Jr.
Porter Schmidt
Blaine
DL
Jr.
Brock Schubert
Lakewood
LB
Sr.
Tanner Steele
Lynden
DL
Sr.
Noah Stroosma
Sedro-Woolley
LB
Sr.
JP Sullivan
Burlington-Edison
DL
Sr.
First-team special teams
Player
School
Pos.
Yr.
Kyle Sentkowski
Blaine
K
Sr.
Kyle Sentkowski
Blaine
P
Sr.
Adrian Vasquez
Sedro-Woolley
K
Sr.
Second-team offense
Player
School
Pos.
Yr.
Bryson Bartlett
Sedro-Woolley
TE
Jr.
Chase Conyers
Lakewood
OL
Sr.
Payton Henderson
Burlington-Edison
RB
Sr.
Isaac Howell
Sedro-Woolley
OL
Jr.
Austin Kelstrup
Blaine
OL
Sr.
Jalen Kortlever
Blaine
QB
Sr.
Spencer Lee
Bellingham
WR
So.
Marcus Montag-Porter
Sehome
WR
Sr.
Nicholas Oesterling
Bellingham
OL
Jr.
Porter Schmidt
Blaine
OL
Jr.
Brody Weinheimer
Lynden
RB
Sr.
Jakob Zamora
Burlington-Edison
WR
Sr.
Second-team defense
Player
School
Pos.
Yr.
Terrel Cameron
Burlington-Edison
LB
Sr.
Langston Donaldson
Anacortes
DL
Sr.
Riley Fritsch
Blaine
LB
Sr.
Isaac Howell
Sedro-Woolley
LB
Jr.
Jacob Kettels
Lynden
DL
So.
Isaac Koopmans
Burlington-Edison
DL
Jr.
Trey LaBounty
Lynden
LB
Jr.
Trystan Lowry
Anacortes
DB
Jr.
River Markusen
Blaine
DL
Jr.
Davis Mihelich
Sedro-Woolley
DB
Jr.
Connor Shine
Lynden
DB
Sr.
Jacob Zamora
Burlington-Edison
DB
Sr.
Second-team special teams
Player
School
Pos.
Yr.
Adrian Vasquez
Sedro-Woolley
P
Sr.
