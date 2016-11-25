Lummi’s Lane selected WIAA Athlete of the Week

Lummi senior wide receiver Trazil Lane was selected Athlete of the Week by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association on Wednesday.
Lane rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns on two carries and added 129 receiving yards and two more scores on three catches in the Blackhawks’ 61-6 win over Quilcene in the Class 1B tri-district playoffs Nov. 12. Lane, also a free safety on defense, recorded 10 tackles in the game.
Lane also caught two passes for 60 yards and a touchdown Nov. 18 in a 56-16 win over Naselle in the first round of the 1B state playoffs.
Because of an arm injury, Lane’s status for Saturday’s 4 p.m. semifinal battle with Neah Bay at Everett Memorial Stadium is questionable.
