They’ve bent but refused to break; now they face their biggest challenge this season

0:40 Mt. Baker Ski Area to open for 2016-17 Pause

2:33 Watch the trailer for Disney Animation's 'Moana'

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

0:35 5 facts about the EMS levy

1:39 Watch students return to the newly built Happy Valley Elementary School in Bellingham

1:25 Oak Park artist's project offers mobile shelter for homeless

0:38 Sehome football prepares for 2016

1:31 Video: Lummi players talk about 1B playoff semifinal against Neah Bay