La Center overpowers Mount Baker in 1A quarterfinals

3:05 Running back Thomas Rawls pumped to play for Seahawks on Sunday Pause

6:07 Commissioner sets bail in Bellingham Foot Spa prostitution case

2:42 This zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

0:57 Speaker Paul Ryan describes 'draining the swamp' in Washington

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

7:49 How to handle bear encounters

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?