Free Borsey repeats feat by twin as Lummi romps in 1B quarterfinal win over Naselle

It was a football feat only twins could accomplish but likely be a once-in-a-lifetime thrill even for them.
One week after Raven Borsey recovered a fumble and scored on a 19-yard run on Lummi’s first play from scrimmage, identical twin Free Borsey accomplished a similar feat but with even more flair.
Free captured a bouncing game-opening kickoff at the Naselle 29-yard line, then ran for a score on the first play of unbeaten Lummi’s 56-16 win in the state Class B1 quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 18.
Raven, who scored four touchdowns in last week’s 61-6 quad-district win over Quilcene, scored four more against Naselle (7-4).
That helped send the Blackhawks (11-0) into the state eight-man semifinals for the 11th time in coach Jim Sandusky’s 13-season run of qualifying for state.
However, Lummi sustained one of the least fortunate breaks in Sandusky’s storied run. The Blackhawks likely will face Neah Bay next week without standout senior wide receiver Trazil Lane.
Lane was taken off in a cart during the second quarter with an obviously painful left wrist injury.
“It’s probably broken. But it’s not his shooting hand,” Sandusky said of Lane, a high-scoring all-state basketball player who hopes to lead the Blackhawks to a state title.
Sandusky said Lummi will host Neah Bay (10-1, with the loss early in the season to Lummi) “either Friday or Saturday and likely at Civic Stadium.”
Lane played long enough to score Lummi’s second touchdown on a 40-yard pass from Free Borsey. Lane also caught a 20-yard pass on a trick play from running back Raven Borsey, giving Lane 811 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches this season.
Free Borsey rushed for 101 yards on five carries and added a 60-yard score to go with his 29-yarder. He also completed 4 of 8 passes for 71 yards after opening at quarterback instead of wide receiver.
Raven Borsey rushed six times for 71 yards and caught a 59-yard scoring pass from junior quarterback Dashawn Lawrence to cap Lummi’s scoring in the third quarter before Sandusky flooded the field with reserves. Raven went over 1,000 total yards for the season with 608 rushing and 413 receiving.
When asked how often the twins demand excellence from each other by calling each other out when necessary, Sandusky said with a grin, “It’s constant.”
Lummi took a 34-0 lead in the first quarter, also scoring on a 4-yard run by John Ballew, a 99-yard fumble return by Raven Borsey and Free Borsey’s 60-yard scamper.
The second half, played entirely with a running clock, featured three more scores by Raven – on a 12-yard run, an 80-yard kickoff return and the 59-yard pass from Lawrence, who completed 5 of 7 passes for 155 yards to go over the 1,000 yard passing mark with 1,100.
“We’d like to give a shout-out to our linemen,” the Borsey twins said with identical enthusiasm about Keegan Jojola, Shawn Diggs, James Williams, Devin Lawrence, Jacob Washington and Ballew. “We think we have the best offensive line in the state.”
“Oh,” added Raven, “and definitely the best fans and cheerleaders, too.”
The fans and cheerleaders certainly have had plenty to shout about in two consecutive elimination games. Of Lummi’s 17 touchdowns, 15 have been from at least 19 yards, including six of the eight against Naselle.
In all, there were 10 turnovers split equally Friday, but Naselle’s five miscues hurt far more than Lummi’s.
Naselle
0
0
0
16
—
16
Lummi
34
8
14
0
—
56
First quarter
Lum – Free Borsey 29 run (pass failed)
Lum – Trazil Lane 40 pass from Free Borsey (pass failed)
Lum – John Ballew 4 run (Raven Borsey run)
Lum – Raven Borsey 99 fumble return (run failed)
Lum – Free Borsey 60 run (Caleb Revey pass from Free Borsey)
Second quarter
Lum – Raven Borsey 12 run (Dashawn Lawrence run)
Third quarter
Lum – Raven Borsey 80 kickoff return (James Williams run)
Lum – Raven Borsey 59 pass from Lawrence (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
Nas – Donny Edwards 16 pass from Cole Dorman (pass failed)
Nas – Brian Smith 34 pass from Dorman (Jacob Scrabeck run)
Nas – Safety
Nas
Lum
First downs
9
14
Rushing Att-yards
32-155
19-170
Comp-Att-Int
6-12-1
10-16-2
Passing yards
79
246
Penalties-yards
1-5
4-20
Fumbles-lost
6-4
5-3
Individual statistics
RUSHING – Naselle: Jacob Scrabeck 22-132, Erik Lund 3-9, Brian Smith 2-3, D.J. Wirkkala 1-(-3), Kyle Wirkkala 2-9, Donny Edwards 2-4. Lummi: Free Borsey 5-101, Raven Borsey 6-71, John Ballew 1-4, Dashawn Lawrence 4-14, James Williams 1-4, Isiah Williams 1-(-3), Jeremaine Toby 1-(-5).
PASSING – Naselle: Cole Dorman 6-12-79-1. Lummi: Free Borsey 4-8-71-1, Dashawn Lawrence 5-7-155-1, Raven Borsey 1-1-20-0.
RECEIVING – Naselle: Brian Smith 4-56, D.J. Wirkkala 1-7, Donny Edwards 1-16. Lummi: Trazil Lane 2-60, Caleb Revey 3-75, James Williams 1-9, Noah Toby 1-15, Free Borsey 2-28, Raven Borsey 1-59.
