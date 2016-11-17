Lummi makes 13th straight trip to state; how does it get past the quarterfinals?

Naselle at Lummi
The Lummi football team hosts Naselle in the first round of the Class 1B state playoffs. After coming so close to a state title last year, the Blackhawks are now only two wins away from reaching the championship game for a second straight year.
Time: 7 p.m.
Site: Lummi Nation School
Scouting the Comets
Coach: Jeff Eaton (21st season, 104-100)
District: Northwest/Sea-King/West Central (No. 3 seed)
Previous state appearances: 10 (last in 2015)
State record: 4-10
State titles: None
Comets update: Naselle beat Rainier Christian 34-28 Friday to earn its ticket to the 1B state playoffs. Erik Lund scored a game-winning 3-yard touchdown with 5:25 remaining for the winning score. The Comets had beaten Rainier Christian soundly (36-14) early in the season, but the Mustangs were up to the challenge in the quad-district playoffs, as the game stood tied 28-28 until Lund’s run. The Comets also got touchdown runs from Donny Edwards and Jacob Scrabeck, who finished with 101 yards on 20 attempts. Quarterback Cole Dorman passed for 256 yards, with Brian Smith serving as his top target with seven receptions for 118 yards. Naselle’s losses this year have come against Wahkiakum (Sept. 2), Tacoma Baptist (Sept. 16) and Taholah (Oct. 26).
Player to watch: Carson Bergeson scored a pair of touchdowns for Naselle in its win over Rainier Christian last week, and added a 2-point conversion. The 5-foot-10, 230 pound junior usually plays on the offensive and defensive lines, but can be a powerful weapon in the Comets’ jumbo package.
Key to the game: Naselle has got to find a way to slow down the Lummi offensive attack. Perhaps the best way to do that is to keep the Blackhawks off the field with long, time-consuming drives. If the Comets can get their running game going, they might be able to do just that.
Scouting the Blackhawks
Coach: Jim Sandusky (14th season, 137-34)
District: Northwest/Sea-King/West Central (No. 1 seed)
Previous state appearances: 12 (last in 2015)
State record: 16-11
State titles: One (2010)
Blackhawks update: Lummi secured its 13th straight trip to state with a 61-6 quad-district playoff victory over Quilcene Saturday. Raven Borsey had a big game in his first action since an Oct. 17 win over Crescent, rushing for 61 yards and a TD on six attempts and catching four passes for 82 yards and two scores. Borsey leads the team with 537 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing and is second with 355 yards receiving this year. Dashawn Lawrence also had a good game, passing for 231 yards and three touchdowns. He’s developed into the Blackhawks’ top quarterback with 945 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. The Lummi defense also had a good game, limiting the Rangers to 232 yards of total offense, including 4.4 yards per rush attempt.
Player to watch: Trazil Lane has been the Blackhawks’ top receiving threat with 751 yards and 11 TDs this season, and he had a nice game last week, catching three passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns. But Lane also showed he’s a threat taking hand offs, as he turned two into a pair of scores and 82 yards against Quilcene.
Key to the game: Lummi won the turnover battle with Quilcene 6-0 last week, forcing three fumbles and three interceptions. It’s unlikely they’ll force that many again this week, but if the Blackhawks can generate a few extra possessions for its playmakers on offense, it will be tough for the Comets to emerge with a victory.
