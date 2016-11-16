High School Football

November 16, 2016 1:43 PM

It was their first year, but Ferndale, Squalicum cleaned up in All-3A Wesco North honors

By David Rasbach

After running roughshod over the rest of the 3A Wesco North in their first football season as members of the league, Ferndale and Squalicum dominated the postseason awards, as expected, combining to claim 20 of the 29 first-team honors selected by the league’s coaches.

The Golden Eagles and Storm went a combined 11-1 in league games this year, with their only defeat being Ferndale’s 47-42 loss to Squalicum when the two Whatcom County members of the league met Oct. 22.

Squalicum’s Ben Peterson was a first-team selection at three positions: defensive back, receiver and return specialist. Storm defensive back/receiver Damek Mitchell, tight end/outside linebacker Jake Burns and offensive/defensive lineman Kollin Johnson also earned first-team nods on both sides of the ball. Teammates joining them on the first team were inside linebacker Jake Wending and running back Triston Smith.

Ferndale had four players that were first-team all-league selections on both sides of the ball: quarterback/defensive back James Hinson, running back/outside linebacker Ben Broselle and offensive/defensive linemen Winterhawk Leighton and Mikhail Varetsky. Defensive back Justice Powell also was selected first-team as a defensive back.

Rounding out the first team were Oak Harbor’s Sam Zook (offensive/defensive line), D’Andre Bellamy (inside linebacker) and Princeton Lollar (running back), Arlington’s Devon Nutter (outside linebacker), Michael Van Beek (offensive line) and Gabe Green (punter) and Marysville Getchell’s Declan Sweatt (kicker).

Whatcom County players making the second team were Squalicum defensive lineman Chris Chatterley, offensive lineman Justin McAluley and quarterback Garrett Sorenson and Ferndale offensive lineman Geirran Hatchett, tight end Jacob Kildall and running backs Cole Semu and Powell.

All-3A Wesco North football team

First-team defense

Player

School

Yr.

Pos.

James Hinson

Ferndale

Jr.

DB

Justice Powell

Ferndale

Sr.

DB

Ben Peterson

Squalicum

Sr.

DB

Damek Mitchell

Squalicum

Sr.

DB

Winterhawk Leighton

Ferndale

Sr.

DL

Mikhail Varetsky

Ferndale

Jr.

DL

Sam Zook

Oak Harbor

Sr.

DL

Kollin Johnson

Squalicum

Jr.

DL

D’Andre Bellamy

Oak Harbor

Sr.

ILB

Jack Wending

Squalicum

Sr.

ILB

Devon Nutter

Arlington

Sr.

OLB

Ben Broselle

Ferndale

Sr.

OLB

Jake Burns

Squalicum

Sr.

OLB

Declan Sweatt

Marysville Getchell

Sr.

K

First-team offense

Player

School

Yr.

Pos.

Michael Van Beek

Arlington

Jr.

OL

Mikhail Varetsky

Ferndale

Jr.

OL

Winterhawk Leighton

Ferndale

Sr.

OL

Sam Zook

Oak Harbor

Sr.

OL

D’Andre Bellamy

Oak Harbor

Sr.

OL

Kollin Johnson

Squalicum

Jr.

OL

Gabe Green

Arlington

Jr.

P

James Hinson

Ferndale

Jr.

QB

Ben Broselle

Ferndale

Sr.

RB

Princeton Lollar

Oak Harbor

Sr.

RB

Triston Smith

Squalicum

Jr.

RB

Ben Peterson

Squalicum

Sr.

RS

Jake Burns

Squalicum

Sr.

TE

Ben Peterson

Squalicum

Sr.

WR

Damek Mitchell

Squalicum

Sr.

WR

Second-team defense

Player

School

Yr.

Pos.

Tamarik Hollis-Passmore

Oak Harbor

Jr.

DB

Dorian Hardin

Oak Harbor

So.

DB

Jacob Hubbard

Arlington

Jr.

DB

Michael Van Beek

Arlington

Jr.

DL

John Purcell

Oak Harbor

Sr.

DL

Chris Chatterley

Squalicum

Sr.

DL

Gabe Green

Arlington

Jr.

ILB

Gage Thomas

Marysville Getchell

Sr.

ILB

Jordan Washington

Oak Harbor

Sr.

ILB

Wyatt Hawthorne

Arlington

Sr.

OLB

Michael Stewart

Marysville Getchell

Sr.

OLB

Mac Nuanez

Oak Harbor

Jr.

OLB

Second-team offense

Player

School

Yr.

Pos.

Geirran Hatchett

Ferndale

Fr.

OL

Justin McAluley

Squalicum

Sr.

OL

Nathan Lynn

Stanwood

Jr.

OL

Marcus McGowan

Stanwood

Sr.

OL

Garrett Sorenson

Squalicum

Sr.

QB

Justice Powell

Ferndale

Sr.

RB

Cole Semu

Ferndale

Jr.

RB

Taeson Hardin

Oak Harbor

Jr.

RB

Tallen Williams

Arlington

So.

RS

Jacob Kildall

Ferndale

Sr.

TE

Charles Tait

Marysville Getchell

Sr.

WR

Trygve DeBoer

Stanwood

Jr.

WR

Honorable mention

Player

School

David Botsford

Arlington

Cristian Binder

Arlington

Patrick Hagarty

Ferndale

Alex Cleary

Ferndale

Zach Townsend

Marysville Getchell

Caleb Koellmer

Marysville Getchell

Ethan Watts

Marysville Getchell

Garrett Allen

Marysville Getchell

Russell Pinca

Marysville Getchell

Ryan King

Marysville Getchell

Kyle Greene

Marysville Getchell

Trey Padgett

Marysville Getchell

Royce Inthathirath

Marysville-Pilchuck

Teddy Wallick

Marysville-Pilchuck

Weston Whitefoot

Oak Harbor

Malcolm Jackson

Oak Harbor

Mac Carr

Oak Harbor

Brycin McIntyre

Oak Harbor

Payton Greene

Stanwood

Liam Shelley

Stanwood

Travis Beckt

Stanwood

Karl DeBoer

Stanwood

Gavin Schweitzer

Stanwood

Kaiser Hezel

Stanwood

Mike Fox

Stanwood

Mier Rich

Stanwood

Jace Barrett

Squalicum

Noah Westerhoff

Squalicum

Will Russell

Squalicum

High School Football

