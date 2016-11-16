It was their first year, but Ferndale, Squalicum cleaned up in All-3A Wesco North honors

After running roughshod over the rest of the 3A Wesco North in their first football season as members of the league, Ferndale and Squalicum dominated the postseason awards, as expected, combining to claim 20 of the 29 first-team honors selected by the league’s coaches.
The Golden Eagles and Storm went a combined 11-1 in league games this year, with their only defeat being Ferndale’s 47-42 loss to Squalicum when the two Whatcom County members of the league met Oct. 22.
Squalicum’s Ben Peterson was a first-team selection at three positions: defensive back, receiver and return specialist. Storm defensive back/receiver Damek Mitchell, tight end/outside linebacker Jake Burns and offensive/defensive lineman Kollin Johnson also earned first-team nods on both sides of the ball. Teammates joining them on the first team were inside linebacker Jake Wending and running back Triston Smith.
Ferndale had four players that were first-team all-league selections on both sides of the ball: quarterback/defensive back James Hinson, running back/outside linebacker Ben Broselle and offensive/defensive linemen Winterhawk Leighton and Mikhail Varetsky. Defensive back Justice Powell also was selected first-team as a defensive back.
Rounding out the first team were Oak Harbor’s Sam Zook (offensive/defensive line), D’Andre Bellamy (inside linebacker) and Princeton Lollar (running back), Arlington’s Devon Nutter (outside linebacker), Michael Van Beek (offensive line) and Gabe Green (punter) and Marysville Getchell’s Declan Sweatt (kicker).
Whatcom County players making the second team were Squalicum defensive lineman Chris Chatterley, offensive lineman Justin McAluley and quarterback Garrett Sorenson and Ferndale offensive lineman Geirran Hatchett, tight end Jacob Kildall and running backs Cole Semu and Powell.
All-3A Wesco North football team
First-team defense
Player
School
Yr.
Pos.
James Hinson
Ferndale
Jr.
DB
Justice Powell
Ferndale
Sr.
DB
Ben Peterson
Squalicum
Sr.
DB
Damek Mitchell
Squalicum
Sr.
DB
Winterhawk Leighton
Ferndale
Sr.
DL
Mikhail Varetsky
Ferndale
Jr.
DL
Sam Zook
Oak Harbor
Sr.
DL
Kollin Johnson
Squalicum
Jr.
DL
D’Andre Bellamy
Oak Harbor
Sr.
ILB
Jack Wending
Squalicum
Sr.
ILB
Devon Nutter
Arlington
Sr.
OLB
Ben Broselle
Ferndale
Sr.
OLB
Jake Burns
Squalicum
Sr.
OLB
Declan Sweatt
Marysville Getchell
Sr.
K
First-team offense
Player
School
Yr.
Pos.
Michael Van Beek
Arlington
Jr.
OL
Mikhail Varetsky
Ferndale
Jr.
OL
Winterhawk Leighton
Ferndale
Sr.
OL
Sam Zook
Oak Harbor
Sr.
OL
D’Andre Bellamy
Oak Harbor
Sr.
OL
Kollin Johnson
Squalicum
Jr.
OL
Gabe Green
Arlington
Jr.
P
James Hinson
Ferndale
Jr.
QB
Ben Broselle
Ferndale
Sr.
RB
Princeton Lollar
Oak Harbor
Sr.
RB
Triston Smith
Squalicum
Jr.
RB
Ben Peterson
Squalicum
Sr.
RS
Jake Burns
Squalicum
Sr.
TE
Ben Peterson
Squalicum
Sr.
WR
Damek Mitchell
Squalicum
Sr.
WR
Second-team defense
Player
School
Yr.
Pos.
Tamarik Hollis-Passmore
Oak Harbor
Jr.
DB
Dorian Hardin
Oak Harbor
So.
DB
Jacob Hubbard
Arlington
Jr.
DB
Michael Van Beek
Arlington
Jr.
DL
John Purcell
Oak Harbor
Sr.
DL
Chris Chatterley
Squalicum
Sr.
DL
Gabe Green
Arlington
Jr.
ILB
Gage Thomas
Marysville Getchell
Sr.
ILB
Jordan Washington
Oak Harbor
Sr.
ILB
Wyatt Hawthorne
Arlington
Sr.
OLB
Michael Stewart
Marysville Getchell
Sr.
OLB
Mac Nuanez
Oak Harbor
Jr.
OLB
Second-team offense
Player
School
Yr.
Pos.
Geirran Hatchett
Ferndale
Fr.
OL
Justin McAluley
Squalicum
Sr.
OL
Nathan Lynn
Stanwood
Jr.
OL
Marcus McGowan
Stanwood
Sr.
OL
Garrett Sorenson
Squalicum
Sr.
QB
Justice Powell
Ferndale
Sr.
RB
Cole Semu
Ferndale
Jr.
RB
Taeson Hardin
Oak Harbor
Jr.
RB
Tallen Williams
Arlington
So.
RS
Jacob Kildall
Ferndale
Sr.
TE
Charles Tait
Marysville Getchell
Sr.
WR
Trygve DeBoer
Stanwood
Jr.
WR
Honorable mention
Player
School
David Botsford
Arlington
Cristian Binder
Arlington
Patrick Hagarty
Ferndale
Alex Cleary
Ferndale
Zach Townsend
Marysville Getchell
Caleb Koellmer
Marysville Getchell
Ethan Watts
Marysville Getchell
Garrett Allen
Marysville Getchell
Russell Pinca
Marysville Getchell
Ryan King
Marysville Getchell
Kyle Greene
Marysville Getchell
Trey Padgett
Marysville Getchell
Royce Inthathirath
Marysville-Pilchuck
Teddy Wallick
Marysville-Pilchuck
Weston Whitefoot
Oak Harbor
Malcolm Jackson
Oak Harbor
Mac Carr
Oak Harbor
Brycin McIntyre
Oak Harbor
Payton Greene
Stanwood
Liam Shelley
Stanwood
Travis Beckt
Stanwood
Karl DeBoer
Stanwood
Gavin Schweitzer
Stanwood
Kaiser Hezel
Stanwood
Mike Fox
Stanwood
Mier Rich
Stanwood
Jace Barrett
Squalicum
Noah Westerhoff
Squalicum
Will Russell
Squalicum
Comments