Whatcom schools finalize football state quarterfinal schedule

While Lynden, Meridian and Mount Baker will play on Saturday, the Lummi football team will have Friday all to itself.
The Blackhawks will host Naselle in the Class 1B state quarterfinals at 7 p.m. at Lummi Nation School. Whatcom County’s other three schools still alive in the postseason are scheduled to play Saturday.
Meridian will host Connell at 1 p.m. at Civic Stadium in the Class 1A quarterfinals, while Mount Baker is traveling to face La Center at 6 p.m. in Woodland in another 1A quarterfinal.
In Class 2A, Lynden will head to Spokane to face West Valley at 3 p.m. at Gonzaga Prep.
