When will Lynden, Meridian, Mount Baker play in state quarterfinals?

Four Whatcom County football teams remain alive for this week’s state quarterfinals, and half of them will play close to home.
The other two? Well, make sure they know the Netflix password.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association began releasing times and locations for games Monday.
After traveling to beat No. 8 King’s in the Class 1A Northwest District playoffs and No. 5 Cascade Christian in the first round of the state playoffs, Meridian (6-5) will stay in Whatcom County for the quarterfinals when it hosts No. 3 Connell (10-1). Game time has been set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Civic Stadium. The game will be a rematch of a 2006 first-round game, which the Trojans won 27-22.
While Meridian is staying home, No. 2 Mount Baker (11-0) has to hit Interstate 5 to face No. 6 La Center (10-1). The game has been set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Woodland. The Mountaineers and Wildcats are quite familiar with each other, having met in the quarterfinals in 2012 and 2013, both of which were won by Mount Baker 24-9 and 63-33. La Center won two first-round matchups between the schools in 2002 and 2003, 19-13 and 24-8.
The winners will meet the weekend after Thanksgiving in the 1A state semfinals.
In Class 2A, No. 4 Lynden (10-1) will travel to Spokane to face West Valley (10-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Gonzaga Prep. It’s a rematch of the 2009 2A state title game, which the Lions won 16-6. The winner will face No. 1 Archbishop Murphy or No. 2 Tumwater in the state semifinals.
No. 1 Lummi’s game time against Naselle (7-3) in the Class 1B quarterfinals has not yet been released, but the Blackhawks (9-0) know they will host the game. This will be the first meeting between the schools, and the winner will face No. 3 Neah Bay or No. 4 Tacoma Baptist in the semifinals.
Whatcom county football teams in state quarterfinals
CLASS 2A
▪ Lynden at Spokane West Valley (at Gonzaga Prep), 3 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 1A
▪ Connell at Meridian (at Civic Stadium), 1 p.m. Saturday
▪ Mount Baker at La Center (at Woodland), 6 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 1B
▪ Naselle at Lummi (time and site TBD)
