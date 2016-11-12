Hoquiam vs. Mount Baker gallery

Mount Baker's Jed Schleimer (4) signals a touchdown during the third quarter of a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Hoquiam's Jarrett Skorzewski (38) reaches for a quick Jed Schleimer (4) of Mount Bake during the third quarter of a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Mount Baker's Carson Engholm (24) evades Hoquiam's Jordan Sears (52) during the third quarter of a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Mount Baker's Jed Schleimer (4) is taken down by Hoquiam's Ryan Espedal (1) after a short gain during the second quarter in a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Mount Baker's Carson Engholm (24) escapes the grasp of Hoquiam's Jarrett Skorzewski (38) during the third quarter in a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Hoquiam's Artimus Johnson (15) finds a break in the Mount Baker defensive line for a big gain during the third quarer a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Mount Baker's Jed Schleimer (4) stops Hoquiam's Artimus Johnson (15) after a short gain during the second quarter in a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Mount Baker's Thomas Barbo (32) makes an interception with Hoquiam's Anthony Nash (10) as the clock ran out of the first half during a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium. Barbo ran the ball back and additional 40 yards to end the half.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Mount Baker's Thomas Barbo (32) goes up for a pass in the end zone as Hoquiam's Jarod Steen (21) attempts to intercept during the last minutes of the first half in a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium. Barbo caught the pass for a touchdown making the score 21 to 7. The resulting two point conversion by running back Jed Schleimer (4) made the score 23 to 7.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Mount Baker's William Pilat (22),left, and Thomas Barbo (32) put pressure on Hoquiam's Jack Adams III (5) during the second quarter in the first round of a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium. The pass was incomplete.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Mount Baker's William Pilat (22),left, and Thomas Barbo (32) put pressure on Hoquiam's Jack Adams III (5) during the second quarter in the first round of a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium. The pass was incomplete.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Hoquiam's Artimus Johnson (15) wraps up Mount Baker's Jed Schleimer (4) while he gains yardage during the second quarter in a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Mount Baker's Jed Schleimer (4) stiff arms Hoquiam's Artimus Johnson (15) as he gains yardage during the second quarter in a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Hoquiam's Artimus Johnson (4) dives to stop Mount Baker's Jed Schleimer (4) ad he breaks the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Mount Baker's Jed Schleimer (4) pushes past Hoquiam's Matt Brown during the second quarter in a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Mount Baker's Jed Schleimer (4) breaks through the Hoquiam defensive line for a short gain during third quarter in a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Hoquiam's Artimus Johnson (4) dives to stop Mount Baker's Jed Schleimer (4) ad he breaks the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Mount Baker's Carson Engholm (24) races pas Hoquiam's Anthony Nash (10) during the third quarter in a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Hoquiam's Gregory Dick (6) gets pressured from Mount Baker's Maxwell Tolman (75) during the second quarter in a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Mount Baker's Jed Schleimer (4) takes down Hoquiam's Anthony Nash (10) behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of yardage during the second quareter in a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Hoquiam's Dylan Moodenbaugh (58) stops Mount Baker's Jed Schleimer (4) after a short gain during the first quarter of a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Hoquiam's Dylan Moodenbaugh (58) stops Mount Baker's Jed Schleimer (4) after a short gain during the first quarter of a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Mount Baker's Jed Schleimer (4) bolts down the sideline for a big gain in the first quarter against Hoquiam during a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Mount Baker's Carson Engholm (24) tackles Hoquiam's Jerod Steen (21) for a loss of yardage during the first quarter of a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Mount Baker's Carson Bradland (9) pressures Hoquiam's Gregory Dick during the first quarter of a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium. Dick's pass was incomplete.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Mount Baker's Carson Engholm (24) finds daylight in the Hoquiam defensive line for a short gain during the first quarter of a Class 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
A wide open Thomas Barbo (32) with Mount Baker catches a long pass from quarterback Kaleb Bass (12) deep in the secondary of Hoquiam minutes into the first quarter their Division 1A state playoff game Saturday at Civic Stadium. Barbo completed the pass and ran it into the end zone for a touch down. The resulting two point conversion catapulted Mount Baker ahead of Hoquiam 8-0.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald