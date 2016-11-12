Black Hills vs. Lynden gallery

The Lynden defense stops Black Hills' Kyler Nygren (2) at the line of scrimmage during the third quarter of the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden's James Marsh (18) attempts to evade the grasp of Black Hills' Ethan Loveless (4) the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden's Brody Weinheimer (35) flips over as he avoids being tackled by Black Hills' Ethan Loveless (4) after a short gain during the third quarter in the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Black Hills' Taylor Simmons (21) pulls down Lynden's Rylan Severson at the lie of scrimmage during the third quarter of the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden's Rylan Severson (3) reaches out for a pass as two Black Hills defenders cover during the second quarter of the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden's Aaron Weidenaar (1) pushes Black Hills' Justin Gudaz (62) while looking for an opening during the second quarter of the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Black Hills' Ethan Loveless (4) stops Lynden's Brody Weinheimer (35) during the third quarter of the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden's David Bode holds tight onto Black Hills' Christian Williams (3) behind the linde of scrimmage during the second quarter in the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden's David Bode holds tight onto Black Hills' Christian Williams (3) behind the linde of scrimmage during the second quarter in the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Black Hills' Nate Kindell (10) gets stopped by Lynden's Connor Shine (20) during the second quarter in the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden's Rylan Severson (3) looks for daylight as he breaks the defensive line of the Black Hills during the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden's Brody Weinheimer (35) jumps over Black Hills' Ethan Loveless (4) gaining 5 yards on the second quarter play during the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Black Hills' Lucas Johnson(12) attempts to wrap up Lynden's Jacob Hommes (2) during the second quarter of the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium. Hommes continued the run gaining 15 yards.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden's Rylan Severson (3) attempts to evade Black Hills' Jordan Claridge (40) during the second quarter of the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden's Pablo Martinez (15) is stopped at the line of scrimmage by the Black Hills defense during the second quarter in the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Black Hills' quarterback Christian Williams (3) takes a snap during the start of the second quarter in the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Black Hills' Wyatt Rollman (32) chases down Lynden's Rylan Severson (3) during the second quarter of the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden's Brody Weinheimer (35) struggles with the ball as Black Hills' Justin Gudaz (62) pulls him down during the first quarter in the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium. The ruling on the field was "no fumble" as Weinheimer had no control of the ball.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden's Brody Weinheimer (35) struggles at the line of scrimmage as a host of Black Hills Wolves stop him dead during the first quarter in the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden's Gage Bates (22) pushes Black Hills' Christian Williams (3) out of bounds during the first quarter in the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Head referee shows the Lynden Lions the coin as the ready to battle against the Black Hills Wolves in the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Head referee shows the Lynden Lions the coin as the ready to battle against the Black Hills Wolves in the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
The Lynden Lions against the Black Hills Wolves ready to battle it out in the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
The Lynden Lions take the field to battle against the Black Hills Wolves in the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
The Lynden Lions take the field to battle against the Black Hills Wolves in the Class 2A state first round playoff game on Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
The Lynden defense stops Black Hills’ Kyler Nygren (2) at the line of scrimmage during the third quarter of the 2A state first round playoff varsity football game on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 12, 2016, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
for The Bellingham Herald