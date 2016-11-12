Lucky No. 13? Lummi hopes so, as Blackhawks aim for another trip to state

Quilcene at Lummi
The Lummi football team seeks its 13th straight trip to the Class 1B state playoffs when it hosts Quilcene in a quad-district playoff game Saturday. The Blackhawks beat the Rangers 40-0 when the teams met in the 1B state quarterfinals last year.
Time: 5 p.m.
Site: Lummi Nation School
Scouting the Rangers
Coach: Trey Beathard (first season, 7-2)
Rangers update: After ending a 30-year absence from the state playoffs in 2014, Quilcene is now looking to get back for a third straight year. Unfortunately for the Rangers, they face the team that ended their playoff run last year with a 40-0 state quarterfinal loss when Quilcene lost its starting quarterback and running back to injury in the second quarter. Quilcene advanced through the first round of the quad-district playoffs with a 50-14 victory over Mary M. Knight Saturday. The Rangers scored on their first offensive possession and on the Owls’, when Robert Comstock III forced a fumble into the end zone and Acea Such recovered it. Turnovers led to two other fourth-quarter touchdowns. Running back Ace Elkins was a first-team All-SeaTac League selection along with offensive lineman Hayes Beathard.
Player to watch: Senior Jarod Smith was a first-team All-SeaTac League selection at defensive back. He and the rest of the Rangers defensive backfield will be tested by a Lummi passing attack that has thrown for 1,560 yards and 23 touchdowns this season and has a ton of outstanding weapons.
Key to the game: Quilcene has to prevent big plays if it has any shot to stay close in this one. Last year, four of the Blackhawks’ three scoring plays came from 15 or more yards out, and three of those covered at least 25 yards. If the Rangers can make Lummi work for scores, they could stay in the game.
Scouting the Blackhawks
Coach: Jim Sandusky (14th season, 136-34)
Blackhawks update: Lummi is just one win away from advancing to the Class 1B state playoffs for a 13th-straight year. It’s been 21 days since Lummi last took the field for a game and 25 days since they played an eight-man game – they beat Friday Harbor 69-26 in an 11-man game Oct. 21. Since then, the Blackhawks had a league game against rival Neah Bay canceled. They then won a coin flip with the Red Devils to claim the higher seed and a first-round bye in the quad-district playoffs. The good news is the time off should have given the Blackhawks some time to heal a few injuries that had popped up. Twins Free and Raven Borsey have combined to rush for 808 yards and 16 touchdowns and catch 23 passes for 617 yards and eight TDs. Free Borsey has also passed for 685 yards and six TDs.
Player to watch: DaShawn Lawrence has emerged as Lummi’s top passing threat, throwing for 714 yards and 14 TDs and only two interceptions this year. If he can find the Borsey brothers and Trazil Lane in space, they have the ability to take it all the way.
Key to the game: Lummi has always had plenty of offense, but it’s defense that wins games this time of year. The Blackhawks have not allowed more than 30 points per game this year. If they can do that again, especially with an offense an offense that may need to shake off some rust, the Blackhawks will be really hard to beat.
