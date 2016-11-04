The secret for success? LC finds its getting out of the tough 1A NWC schedule

Lynden Christian football coach Dan Kaemingk knew his team was probably a little bit better than its six-game losing streak would indicate. The Lyncs just needed to get out of the county to prove it.
After going winless in the 1A Northwest Conference schedule, LC got its first win since September in dominating fashion, beating Bothell Cedar Park Christian 32-3 Friday at King’s High School. The win sends the Lyncs (2-8) into the offseason with some positive vibes.
“It’s good for the young guys and great for the seniors,” Kaemingk said.
The difference Friday vs. the last six weeks? They weren’t facing Mount Baker or Meridian or Nooksack Valley – three conference rivals they went 0-6 against this year.
“Defensively, we were rock solid,” Kaemingk said. “We didn’t give them much of anything. Once we got out of our league, we got into a situation where we can have a stalemate or even dominate the line of scrimage. I give credit to our front five and our linebackers. They really dominated tonight.”
Kaemingk extended credit for the stout play to linebacker Gavin Mumford and interior defensive lineman Isaac Filuk, Kolton Korthuis and Josh Jacobsen – all seniors – for not allowing CPC’s dangerous run game to get anything going between the tackles.
Even with LC’s dominating defense, the Lyncs still clung to a 10-3 lead midway through the third quarter, until Jordan Riddle broke a swing pass about 20 yards for a touchdown and a more comfortable 17-3 lead.
