Lynden one 2A bi-district playoff win away from returning to state

Granite Falls at Lynden
The fourth-ranked Lynden football team hosts Granite Falls in the Class 2A bi-district playoffs Saturday, Nov. 5, at Civic Stadium. The winner of the game moves on to state.
Time: 7 p.m.
Site: Civic Stadium
Scouting the Tigers: Granite Falls won its second straight with a 25-7 victory over Sultan Oct. 28 and earned the No. 4 seed out of the bi-district’s southern leagues. The program hasn’t played a postseason game since a 31-6 loss to Squalicum in a 2009 2A Northwest District play-in game and is seeking its first state appearance since 1990. The Tigers suffered a 46-21 loss to Nooksack Valley Sept. 9. Brayden Counsellor ran for 83 yards in the game, while Rudy Engstrom caught five passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Tiger to watch: Quarterback Camden Landrum is only a junior, but he’s plenty capable of putting points on the board, as he threw for a TD and ran for two in the loss against the Pioneers. He ran for 133 yards on just 11 carries in the game, but he also threw six interceptions in the game.
Granite Falls’ key to victory: The Tigers don’t have any postseason experience on their roster, at least in football. They’ll quickly learn how important it is to limit mistakes when going up against quality opponents in a win-or-go-home environment.
Scouting the Lions: Fourth-ranked Lynden capped off a 2A NWC championship by beating Sehome 54-0 Oct. 28. Brody Weinheimer had a nice game, rushing for 99 yards and a TD on 11 carries, giving him 653 yards and seven TDs this season. Rylan Severson leads the team with 604 yards and eight touchdowns receiving this year, while Landon DeBruin and Aaron Weidenaar have proven to be valuable second and third targets. The Lions hope to earn a trip to state after last year missing out on the final 16 for the first time since 2005.
Lion to watch: Jacob Hommes has been something to watch on offense. He’s just 7 rushing yards away from surpassing 1,000 this year and has scored 16 TDs. He’s also passed for 1,254 yards and another 16 touchdowns.
Lynden’s key to victory: The Lions have allowed a total of 24 points the past three weeks. Coach Curt Kramme predicted the Lions defense would be a strength for the team this year, and it appears to be playing its best as the postseason rolls around. Another stout game should get Lynden back to state.
Herald prediction: Lynden 48-6
