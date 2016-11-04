Lyncs to wrap up season with Week 10 crossover against CPC

Lynden Christian at Bothell Cedar Park Christian
Time: 7 p.m.
Site: King’s High School
Lyncs (1-8) update: Lynden Christian suffered its sixth straight loss with a 32-21 setback against Nooksack Valley last week. Quarterback Colby Flint passed for 100 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 21 yards. His top target was Nathan Wynstra, who caught two passes for 34 yards and a touchdown. The Lyncs defense allowed 413 yards of total offense.
Eagles (4-5) update: Cedar Park Christian beat South Whidbey 42-6 last week for its second consecutive win after a forfeit loss to Archbishop Murphy in Week 7. The Eagles tied for fifth in the Cascade Conference with Cedarcrest.
Key to the game: This season hasn’t been an easy return for Lynden Christian coach Dan Kaemingk, but the best way to build positive vibes for the offseason is to finish with a win.
Player to watch: LC’s Jordan Riddle rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries last week. He has 550 yards and six touchdowns this season.
Herald pick: Lynden Christian 24-14
Comments