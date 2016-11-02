Which Whatcom County football team dropped in the final state rankings?

The Squalicum football team dropped a spot in the final version of the Associated Press Washington State High School Football Poll, released Wednesday, Nov. 2, while Ferndale and Lynden both climbed.
Despite closing out the regular season with a 55-27 win over Arlington on Thursday, Eastside Catholic edged ahead of the Storm for second place in the Class 3A rankings behind unanimous No. 1 O’Dea in the statewide poll of sports writers and editors. Squalicum (9-0), which now checks in at No. 3, hosts Rainier Beach in the 3A quad-district playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Civic Stadium.
Ferndale (8-1) closed out the regular season with a 42-7 win over Marysville Getchell on Friday and jumped up two spots to No. 5 in the 3A poll. The Golden Eagles will host Capital at 4 p.m. Saturday at Civic Stadium in the 3A quad-district playoffs.
Lynden (8-1) also jumped up two spots in the Class 2A poll to No. 4 behind top-ranked Archbishop Murphy after beating Sehome 54-0 Friday in its regular-season finale. The Lions host Granite Falls in the 2A bi-district playoffs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Civic Stadium.
Mount Baker (9-0) stayed put at No. 2 in the Class 1A rankings behind unanimous No. 1 Royal after beating Meridian 49-7 Friday. The Mountaineers host Sultan in the 1A Northwest District playoffs at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Civic Stadium.
Lummi (8-0) also remained No. 1 in the Class 1B poll, after the Blackhawks’ game against Neah Bay last week was cancelled. Lummi won a coin flip over Neah Bay for the top seed out of the bi-district and received a bye through the first round of the quad-district playoffs this week.
Camas (4A) and Napavine (2B) were the top-ranked teams in their respective divisions.
Associated Press Washington State High School Football Poll
Class 4A
Pl. School (first-place votes)
Record
Points
1. Camas (6)
9-0
69
2. Sumner (1)
9-0
56
3. Richland
9-0
49
4. Graham-Kapowsin
8-1
44
5. Lake Stevens
9-0
41
6. Woodinville
9-0
37
7. Chiawana
8-1
28
(tie) Gonzaga Prep
7-2
28
9. Skyline
7-2
17
10. Todd Beamer
9-1
9
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 3A
Pl. School (first-place votes)
Record
Points
1. O'Dea (7)
9-0
70
2. Eastside Catholic
8-1
59
3. Squalicum
9-0
57
4. Kamiakin
7-2
50
5. Ferndale
8-1
41
6. Bonney Lake
7-2
22
7. Bellevue
5-1
21
8. Peninsula
8-1
20
9. Garfield
8-1
14
10. Timberline
9-1
13
Others receiving 6 or more points: Lincoln 10.
Class 2A
Pl. School (first-place votes)
Record
Points
1. Archbishop Murphy (6)
9-0
69
2. Tumwater (1)
8-1
61
3. Ellensburg
8-1
49
4. Lynden
8-1
47
5. Prosser
8-1
40
6. North Kitsap
9-0
31
7. River Ridge
7-1
26
8. Liberty (Issaquah)
8-0
24
9. Franklin Pierce
8-1
22
10. Sedro-Woolley
7-2
8
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1A
Pl. School (first-place votes)
Record
Points
1. Royal (7)
9-0
70
2. Mount Baker
9-0
56
3. Connell
8-1
55
4. Montesano
9-0
50
5. Cascade Christian
9-0
42
6. LaCenter
8-1
33
7. Zillah
8-1
28
8. King's
6-2
23
9. La Salle
8-1
12
10. Okanogan
8-1
10
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
Pl. School (first-place votes)
Record
Points
1. Napavine (7)
9-0
70
2. Toledo
9-0
59
3. Asotin
8-1
56
4. Liberty (Spangle)
8-1
46
5. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
8-1
43
6. Adna
7-2
35
7. LaConner
7-1
30
8. Dayton
8-1
20
9. Tonasket
8-1
10
10. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley
7-2
7
(tie) Rainier
8-2
7
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1B
Pl. School (first-place votes)
Record
Points
1. Lummi (5)
8-0
68
2. Odessa-Harrington (2)
8-0
64
3. Neah Bay
7-0
57
4. Tacoma Baptist
9-0
47
5. Almira/Coulee-Hartline
8-1
32
Others receiving 6 or more points: Sunnyside Christian 12.
Comments