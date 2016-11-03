Bellingham, Sehome to finish football season with crossover games

Shorecrest at Bellingham
Time: 7 p.m.
Site: Civic Stadium
Scots (2-7) update: Shorecrest suffered its third straight loss, falling 36-21 to Lynwood last week. On Oct. 7, the Scouts grabbed a 34-3 win over Shorewood, a team Bellingham beat 21-17 in Week 2. Shorecrest’s only other win came over Kingston, 21-7. The Scots have averaged 13.8 points per game while allowing 33.0.
Red Raiders (4-5) update: Bellingham’s hopes for finishing with a winning record for the second straight year and its first year since returning to the Northwest Conference came to an end with a 47-13 loss to Lakewood last week. Quarterback Nick Knutson hit 20 of 29 passes for 179 yards in the game, with Ethan Fields serving as his top target, catching seven passes for 66 yards. Knutson also rushed for 33 yards.
Key to the game: With this game having no playoff implications, it’s all about playing for pride. If Bellingham wins, it will finish 5-5 and take some positive feelings into the offseason.
Player to watch: Connor Wallace rushed 16 times for 80 yards and both Bellingham touchdowns last week. He leads the Red Raiders with 666 yards and six TDs.
Herald prediction: Bellingham 35-17
Sehome at Cedarcrest
Time: 7 p.m.
Site: Cedarcrest High School
Mariners (0-9) update: Sehome suffered its second consecutive shutout and third of the season in a 54-0 loss to Lynden last week. The Mariners produced 135 total yards after managing just 32 the week before against Blaine. Nic Roger passed for 73 yards. Anton Arena led a Sehome rushing attack that gained 47 yards and averaged 1.8 yards per carry, with 20 yards on 12 carries.
Red Wolves (3-6) update: Cedarcrest forfeited against Archbishop Murphy last week, one week after suffering a 28-25 loss to Bothell Cedar Park Christian. The Red Wolves led 19-6 late in the third quarter against Cedar Park Christian. After the Eagles took the lead, Cedarcrest blocked a punt and had a chance to score a comeback of its own before it was held on fourth and 1 at the CPC 6 in the closing seconds.
Key to the game: Sehome needs something positive to come out of a what’s been a difficult season, and getting its first win would definitely do that. But the Mariners need to generate a bit more offense than they’ve seen the past two weeks to have any hopes of doing that.
Player to watch: Marcus Montag has been about the only consistent offensive threat the Mariners have had. He led the team with four catches for 63 yards last week and has rushed for a team-high 425 yards this season.
Herald prediction: Cedarcrest 27-7
David Rasbach
Comments