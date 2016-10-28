Lynden Christian vs. Nooksack Valley football gallery

Nooksack Valley hosts Lynden Christian Friday, Oct. 28, at Nooksack Valley High School.
Nooksack Valley’s Colton Kautz (44) pushes away Lynden Christian’s Colby Flint (16) during the second quarter Friday, Oct. 28, at Nooksack Valley High School.
Nooksack Valley’s Mark Coppinger (32), left, and Michael O’Bryan (25), right, stop Lynden Christian’s Jordan Riddle (22) after a short gain during the second quarter Friday, Oct. 28, at Nooksack Valley High School.
Lynden Christian’s Colby Flint (16), right, tries to stop Nooksack Valley’s Colton Kautz (44) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter Friday, Oct. 28, at Nooksack Valley High School.
Nooksack Valley’s Casey Baumann (2) stops Lynden Christian’s Jordan Riddle (22) during the second half Friday, Oct. 28, at Nooksack Valley High School.
Nooksack Valley’s Tre Silva (25) attempts to evade Lynden Christian’s Tyson Cline (24) during the second quarter Friday, Oct. 28, at Nooksack Valley High School.
Nooksack Valley’s Tre Silva (25), left, attempts to evade Lynden Christian’s Tyson Cline (24) during the second quarter Friday, Oct. 28, at Nooksack Valley High School.
Nooksack Valley’s Jeremy Dykes (1) attempts to pull down a pass as Lynden Christian’s Jordan Riddle (22) breaks up the play during the first on Friday, Oct. 28, at Nooksack Valley High School.
Nooksack Valley’s Kyle Veldman (27) attempts to stop Lynden Christian’s Jordan Riddle (22) from making a first down during the second quarter Friday, Oct. 28, at Nooksack Valley High School.
Nooksack Valley’s Colton Kautz (44) prepares to stiff arm Lynden Christian’s Tyson Cline during the first quarter Friday evening Oct. 28, 2016, at Nooksack Valley High School in Everson, Wash.
Nooksack Valley’s Michael O’Bryan (15) is taken down by Lynden Christian’s George de Jong (51) after a short gain during hte second quarter Friday, Oct. 28, at Nooksack Valley High School.
Nooksack Valley’s Casey Bauman (2) negotiates an opening in the Lynden Christian defensive line Friday, Oct. 28, at Nooksack Valley High School.
Lynden Christian’s Colby Flint passes the ball during the first quarter Friday, Oct. 28, at Nooksack Valley High School.
Nooksack Valley’s Luke Winter (55) chases down Lynden Christian’s Jordan Riddle (22) as he rounds the corner during the first quarter Friday, Oct. 28, at Nooksack Valley High School.
Lynden Christian’s Colby Flint (16) grabs Nooksack Valley’s Tre Silva (25) from behind as he finds an opening at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter Friday, Oct. 28, at Nooksack Valley High School.
Lynden Christian quarterback Colby Flint reaches for a snap during the first quarter Friday, Oct. 28, at Nooksack Valley High School.
