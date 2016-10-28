Friday’s standout performances

Rylan Severson
School: Lynden
Position: WR
Severson caught five passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns in Lynden’s win over Sehome.
Wiliam Pilat
School: Mount Baker
Position: DB
Pilat had three interceptions in Mount Baker’s 49-7 win over Meridian.
Cole Semu
School: Ferndale
Position: RB
Semu scored on an 84-yard run and a 19-yard pass in the first half against Marysville-Getchell.
Jed Schleimer
School: Mount Baker
Position: RB
Schleimer rushed for 105 yards and four TDs on 13 carries in a win over Meridian.
Comments