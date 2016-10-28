High School Football

October 28, 2016 10:53 PM

Friday’s standout performances

Rylan Severson

School: Lynden

Position: WR

Severson caught five passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns in Lynden’s win over Sehome.

Wiliam Pilat

School: Mount Baker

Position: DB

Pilat had three interceptions in Mount Baker’s 49-7 win over Meridian.

Cole Semu

School: Ferndale

Position: RB

Semu scored on an 84-yard run and a 19-yard pass in the first half against Marysville-Getchell.

Jed Schleimer

School: Mount Baker

Position: RB

Schleimer rushed for 105 yards and four TDs on 13 carries in a win over Meridian.

