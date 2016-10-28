Ferndale ends regular season with convincing victory

On a night when Ferndale High School celebrated homecoming and honored its seniors, the seventh-ranked Golden Eagle football team routed Marysville-Getchell 42-7 in a 3A Wesco North game Friday, Oct. 28.
The Golden Eagles (8-1, 5-1 3A Wesco North) scored on the first play of their first drive with Cole Semu’s 84-yard touchdown run just 2 minutes, 58 seconds into the game.
The Chargers (1-8, 0-6) kept things close, recovering a Ferndale fumble and keeping possession through much of the first quarter.
But the second quarter extinguished any hope of victory for Marysville-Getchell, as Ferndale went on a 35-point scoring binge to take a 42-0 lead at halftime and start the running clock in the second.
“It was how we wanted to come out,” Ferndale coach Jamie Plenkovich said. “We wanted to make sure… (We honored) our seniors and everything they’ve done for our program.”
The Golden Eagles dominated the second quarter , scoring three touchdowns on the ground and another two through the air. They added a safety midway through the quarter by bringing down Chargers’ quarterback Caleb Koellmer in his own end zone.
At one point, Ferndale scored 22 points in just five minutes.
Marysville-Getchell kept possession the entire third quarter but didn’t score until Trey Padgett’s 11-yard touchdown run with 2:44 left in regulation.
Stars of the game
Semu had a stellar night, rushing for 116 yards on five carries and adding a 19-yard touchdown reception.
Senior Justice Powell rushed 65 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and caught two passes for 42 yards with another touchdown.
Another senior, Ben Broselle, had four carries for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Junior quarterback James Hinson completed 5 of 6 passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
Up next
Ferndale moves on to the 3A quad-district playoffs and will host Capital Saturday, Nov. 5, at Civic Stadium.
Comments