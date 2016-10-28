Lummi football team clinches spot in state with coin flip win

It may be of little conciliation to the Lummi football team at this time, but the Blackhawks’ string of beating rival Neah Bay stayed alive Friday, Oct. 29, even if it didn’t come on the field.
Top-ranked Lummi beat No. 4 Neah Bay in a coin flip Friday to determine which team got the District 1/3 top seed.
“I had heads, and it was heads,” Blackhawks coach and athletic director Jim Sandusky wrote in an email.
The bi-district’s top two seeds were supposed to be decided on the field Friday, but Lummi was unable to play the game after the father of one of the team’s players, who also was an uncle to 10 other players, was killed in a diving accident Wednesday, Oct. 27. Neah Bay was unable to make up the game next week, meaning the teams had to go to the coin flip with matching 2-0 records in Northwest Football League 1B play.
As the top seed, Lummi receives an extra week before hosting a first-round game in the Class 1B state playoffs Nov. 11 or 12. Neah Bay, as the No. 2 seed, will host Evergreen Lutheran in a 1B quad-district playoff game Nov. 4 or 5 to earn a trip to state.
The result of the coin flip was fitting, considering Lummi won a Sept. 9 game at Neah Bay 36-30. That came on the heals of a 26-20 victory over the Red Devils Nov. 27 in last year’s 1B state semifinals, a win that that ended the Blackhawks’ losing streak to Neah Bay that stretched back to 2011.
The rivals could meet in the semifinals again Nov. 25 or 26, which would mark the eighth straight year the two teams have met in the state playoffs.
