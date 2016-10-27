Squalicum tops Arlington to stay perfect in football

The Squalicum High School football team finished its league schedule with a 55-27 win over Arlington in a Wesco North 3A game on Thursday, Oct. 27.
The Storm (8-0 overall, 5-0 district) scored 21 unanswered points in the first quarter and led 28-7 at halftime despite having three fumbles.
In the third quarter, Squalicum put the game away by scoring 20 points in 2:12, capped by a Ben Peterson pick-six with 5:45 remaining to make it 48-7.
A 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Arlington’s Talen Williams in the third quarter gave the Eagles life, but it was too little too late.
In all, the Storm scored 27 points in the final eight minutes of the third quarter.
“This group has worked so hard,” said coach Nick Lucey. “The whole offseason, to see that (hard work) come to fruition … it’s pretty special.”
Turning point
There wasn’t one. Squalicum took the lead four minutes into the game on a 26-yard pass from Garrett Sorenson to Damek Mitchell and never trailed.
A 9-yard touchdown run from Ben Peterson came four minutes later, and another pass from Sorenson to Mitchell had the Storm ahead 21-0 in just under 10 minutes.
The game was over when ...
Any remote hope Arlington had of catching up ended with the three scores Squalicum piled on in just over two minutes in the third quarter.
Arlington fumbled, allowing Sorenson a throw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Peterson on the first play of the drive. It was followed by an onside kick recovery that led to a Sorenson 10-yard rushing touchdown.
Play of the Night
Then came the pick-six by Sorenson as he intercepted a pass by Arlington’s Anthony Whitis at the Eagles’ 22-yard line and took it to the house.
What it means
The Storm play Friday, Nov. 4 at Civic Stadium in Bellingham in the district playoffs. Their opponent has not been determined.
