Blaine football beaten, but all is not lost

2:29 Seahawks' Russell Wilson on fatherhood, pectoral injury Pause

0:26 October 2016 rainfall near a record in Bellingham

0:22 'MLB The Show' cover star revealed

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

1:19 Tacoma students reassemble whale skeleton

0:31 How to check your ballot status

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

1:44 Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' T-shirt