One Whatcom County football team went up in the latest state rankings, one dropped

The Ferndale football team tumbled three spots in the Class 3A Associated Press Washington High School Football Poll released Wednesday, Oct. 26, after suffering its first loss of the season, while Mount Baker moved up one spot in the Class 1A rankings.
The Golden Eagles (7-1, 4-1 3A Wesco North) dropped from fourth to No. 7 behind unanimous No. 1 O’Dea after losing 47-42 to Squalicum in a showdown of unbeatens for the division title Saturday at Civic Stadium. Ferndale will look to get back on track Friday, Oct. 28, when it hosts Marysville-Getchell in its regular-season finale.
The Storm (8-0, 5-0) stayed at No. 2 in the 3A rankings following the big win. The team will put the finishing touches on its regular season Friday at Arlington. Both Squalicum and Ferndale will move on to the 3A quad-district playoffs and host games next week – Squalicum as the Wesco’s No. 2 seed and Ferndale as its No. 4.
Mount Baker (8-0, 1A NWC) slid up to No. 2 in the 1A poll behind unanimous No. 1 Royal after its 41-12 win over Lynden Christian Friday, Oct. 21. The Mountaineers, who have already wrapped up the 1A NWC title and the No. 1 seed to the 1A Northwest District playoffs next week, will travel to play Meridian Friday, Oct. 28, in their regular-season finale.
Lynden (7-1, 6-0 2A NWC) stayed put at No. 6 in the 2A rankings behind top-ranked Archbishop Murphy after locking up the 2A NWC title with a 31-17 win over Burlington-Edison on Friday. The Lions, who will head to the 2A Northwest District playoffs as a top seed next week, finish off their regular season Friday at Civic Stadium in a game against Sehome.
Lummi (8-0, 2-0 NWFL 1B) also remained a unanimous No. 1 selection by the statewide panel of sports writers and editors in Class 1B after it beat Friday Harbor 69-26 in an 11-man game on Friday. The Blackhawks will return to eight-man play Friday and host rival Neah Bay, which dropped to No. 4 in the 1B rankings, in a game that will decide the league champion and which team gets the better seed to next week’s quad-district playoffs.
Camas (4A) and Napavine (2B) remained the top-ranked teams in their respective classifications.
Associated Press Washington State High School Football Poll
Class 4A
Pl. School (first-place votes)
Record
Points
1. Camas (7)
8-0
97
2. Richland (3)
8-0
90
3. Sumner
8-0
72
4. Graham-Kapowsin
7-1
58
5. Woodinville
8-0
53
6. Lake Stevens
8-0
50
7. Gonzaga Prep
6-2
35
8. Chiawana
7-1
34
9. Skyline
6-2
26
10. Monroe
8-0
25
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 3A
Pl. School (first-place votes)
Record
Points
1. O’Dea (10)
8-0
100
2. Squalicum
8-0
83
3. Eastside Catholic
7-1
80
4. Peninsula
8-0
66
5. Kamiakin
6-2
51
6. Lincoln
7-1
43
7. Ferndale
7-1
42
8. Garfield
8-0
31
(tie) Bellevue
4-1
31
10, Bonney Lake
6-2
9
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
Pl. School (first-place votes)
Record
Points
1. Archbishop Murphy (10)
8-0
109
2. Tumwater (1)
7-1
93
3. River Ridge
7-0 7
4
4. Ellensburg
7-1
68
5. Prosser
7-1
61
6. Lynden
7-1
60
7. North Kitsap
8-0
50
8. Liberty (Issaquah)
8-0
41
9. W. F. West
8-0
28
10. Franklin Pierce
7-1
10
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1A
Pl. School (first-place votes)
Record
Points
1. Royal (11)
8-0
110
2. Mount Baker
8-0
88
3. Connell
7-1
87
4. Montesano
8-0
80
5. Cascade Christian
8-0
65
6. LaCenter
7-1
37
(tie) Zillah
7-1
37
8. King’s
6-2
36
9. Okanogan
7-1
25
10. La Salle
7-1
15
Others receiving 6 or more points: Deer Park 11.
Class 2B
Pl. School (first-place votes)
Record
Points
1. Napavine (9)
8-0
96
2. Asotin
7-1
81
3. Toledo (1)
8-0
80
4. Liberty (Spangle)
7-1
67
5. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
7-1
64
6. Adna
6-2
44
7. La Conner
6-1
38
8. Rainier
8-1
26
9. Dayton
7-1
25
10. Tonasket
7-1
14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 8.
Class 1B
Pl. School (first-place votes)
Record
Points
1. Lummi (9)
8-0
90
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline
8-0
79
3. Odessa-Harrington
6-1
68
4. Neah Bay
5-1
67
5. Tacoma Baptist
8-0
50
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
