Mount Baker-Meridian, LC-Nooksack football games remain on Friday

Both Week 9 Class 1A Northwest Conference football games will remain on Friday, Oct. 28, as originally scheduled.
There were thoughts of moving Mount Baker’s game at Meridian and Lynden Christian’s game at Nooksack Valley to Thursday, Oct. 27, to accommodate the possibility of a tie-breaker, but other community events at a couple of the schools involved prevented that from happening, Meridian athletic director Bryant Michaelson said Monday, Oct. 24.
Meridian (4-4, 3-2) and Nooksack Valley (4-4, 2-3) can end up tied for the 1A NWC’s final playoff spot if the Trojans lose and the Pioneers win on Friday. Each team would have a 3-3 league record and a win and a loss against each other in head-to-head play – Nooksack won 47-34 Sept. 30, and Meridian won 47-20 Friday, Oct. 21.
To break the tie, Michaelson said, the two teams would use a Kansas tiebreaker, which has much the same format as an overtime period in college and high school football with each team getting a chance to score from their opponent’s 25-yard line. The tiebreaker would be held Tuesday, Nov. 1, at a site to be determined – possibly Sedro-Woolley, Michaelson said.
The winner will receive the league’s No. 2 seed to the 1A Northwest District playoffs and travel to face Cascade Conference No. 1 seed King’s in a winner-to-state game Nov. 4 or 5. Third-ranked Mount Baker (8-0, 5-0) has already locked up the 1A NWC’s top spot.
