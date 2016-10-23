Ferndale vs. Squalicum football gallery

Squalicum's Triston Smith, center, runs past Ferndale's Justice Powell, left, and James Hinson for a 38-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.
Ferndale's Ben Broselle breaks a tackle by Squalicum's Chris Chatterley on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.
Squalicum's Jase Barrett sacks Ferndale's James Hinson on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.
Squalicum defeated Ferndale 47-42 to clinch the 3A Wesco North Division title on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.
Squalicum's Will Russell sacks Ferndale's James Hinson on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham. Squalicum defeated Ferndale 47-42 to clinch the 3A Wesco North Division title.
Squalicum's Will Russell, center, celebrates a sack on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham. Squalicum defeated Ferndale 47-42 to clinch the 3A Wesco North Division title.
Ferndale's Ben Broselle is swarmed by Squalicum defenders on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham. Squalicum defeated Ferndale 47-42 to clinch the 3A Wesco North Division title.
Ferndale's Ben Broselle smiles as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham. Squalicum defeated Ferndale 47-42 to clinch the 3A Wesco North Division title.
Ferndale's Justice Powell protects the football as he's tackled by Squalicum defenders on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham. Squalicum defeated Ferndale 47-42 to clinch the 3A Wesco North Division title.
Ferndale's Justice Powell runs through an attempted tackle by Squalicum's Triston Smith on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham. Squalicum defeated Ferndale 47-42 to clinch the 3A Wesco North Division title.
Ferndale's Ben Broselle hauls in a 35-yard pass for a touchdown on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham. Squalicum defeated Ferndale 47-42 to clinch the 3A Wesco North Division title.
Squalicum players make final preparations in the locker room before a game against Ferndale on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham. Squalicum defeated Ferndale 47-42 to clinch the 3A Wesco North Division title.
Squalicum coach Brian Young puts eye black on Jack Wendling before the start of a game against Ferndale on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham. Young said he only puts eye black on players before big games. Squalicum defeated Ferndale 47-42 to clinch the 3A Wesco North Division title.
Squalicum coach Brian Young puts eye black on Jake Burns, left, while Jack Wendling, right, looks on before the start of a game against Ferndale on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham. Young said he only puts eye black on players before big games. Squalicum defeated Ferndale 47-42 to clinch the 3A Wesco North Division title.
Squalicum's Garrett Sorenson is hit by Ferndale's Sean Gomes as he throws on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham. Squalicum defeated Ferndale 47-42 to clinch the 3A Wesco North Division title.
