Whatcom County standout football performances from Friday night

Nick Knutson
School: Bellingham
Position: QB
Knutson passed for 202 yards and three TDs in a win over Anacortes.
Jacob Hommes
School: Lynden
Position: QB
Hommes ran for 176 yards and three TDs on 28 carries in a 2A NWC-clinching win.
Simon Burkett
School: Meridian
Position: QB
Burkett passed for 204 yards and a TD and ran for another score in a win over Nooksack.
Jed Schleimer
School: Mount Baker
Position: RB/LB
Schleimer rushed for four touchdowns to help Mount Baker clinch the outright 1A NWC title.
