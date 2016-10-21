High School Football

October 21, 2016 11:22 PM

Whatcom County standout football performances from Friday night

Nick Knutson

School: Bellingham

Position: QB

Knutson passed for 202 yards and three TDs in a win over Anacortes.

Jacob Hommes

School: Lynden

Position: QB

Hommes ran for 176 yards and three TDs on 28 carries in a 2A NWC-clinching win.

Simon Burkett

School: Meridian

Position: QB

Burkett passed for 204 yards and a TD and ran for another score in a win over Nooksack.

Jed Schleimer

School: Mount Baker

Position: RB/LB

Schleimer rushed for four touchdowns to help Mount Baker clinch the outright 1A NWC title.

