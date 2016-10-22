Ferndale, Squalicum meet in showdown for 3A Wesco North title

Ferndale at Squalicum
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Site: Civic Stadium
Golden Eagles (7-0, 4-0 3A Wesco North) update: All five Ferndale scoring plays came from at least 25 yards out in last week’s 35-18 victory over Oak Harbor. Cole Semu had a couple of those big plays and finished with 165 yards and two touchdowns. Ben Broselle added 114 yards and two TDs, while James Hinson passed for 91 yards and a TD. Though the Ferndale defense allowed 309 rushing yards, it limited Oak Harbor to 4.9 yards per carry on 63 attempts and surrendered just 25 yards through the air. The Golden Eagles are ranked No. 4 in Class 3A.
Storm (7-0, 4-0) update: No. 2 Squalicum’s defense pitched its second shutout of the season in a 56-0 win over Marysville-Getchell last week. Triston Smith had a monster game, rushing for 250 yards and four TDs on 13 carries and catching a 27-yard TD pass. With Smith’s big night, Squalicum averaged 11.1 yards on 30 attempts. Garrett Sorenson also passed for 143 yards and two touchdowns. The Squalicum defense was equally exceptional, limiting the Chargers to 67 total yards and forcing two turnovers.
Key to the game: In their first season in the 3A Wesco North, old NWC foes Ferndale and Squalicum face off with a division title on the line. The winner not only gets the crown, but the Wesco’s No. 2 seed into the quad-district playoffs. Both teams have shown an affinity for making explosive plays, so the team that makes more should have a leg up, and as with any game of this magnitude, turnovers should play a key.
Player to watch: Squalicum’s linebacking crew, including Brian Pullman, will be tested by Ferndale three-headed rushing attack, featuring Semu, Broselle and Justice Powell.
Herald prediction: Squalicum 28-27
