Which Whatcom football team benefited in state poll from last week’s 1 vs. 2 battles?

Following a week that saw 1 vs. 2 battles in both Class 3A and 1A, Whatcom County football teams didn’t have quite as much movement in the Associated Press Washington State High School Football poll as you might expect.
In Class 3A, O’Dea beat Eastside Catholic 20-17 Friday, Oct. 14, and took over the top spot in the 3A poll of statewide sports writers and editors as a unanimous selection.
Squalicum (7-0, 4-0 3A Wesco North) moved up one place to No. 2, right behind the Irish. Ferndale (7-0, 4-0), however, did not follow suit, as Eastside Catholic slipped into No. 3 and the Golden Eagles stayed put at No. 4.
Squalicum and Ferndale will settle who should be ranked higher in the poll and, more importantly, the 3A Wesco North Division title on Saturday, Oct. 22, when they meet at 7 p.m. at Civic Stadium in Whatcom County’s most anticipated game of the season.
In Class 1A, Royal beat Connell 28-21 Saturday, Oct. 15, to retain its spot atop the classification rankings as a unanimous selection. Surprisingly, Connell remained ahead of No.3 Mount Baker (7-0, 4-0 1A NWC), which stayed put, one point behind the Eagles.
The Mountaineers clinched at least a share of their fifth straight 1A NWC crown with a 57-36 win over Nooksack Valley Monday, Oct. 17 and will play to clinch the outright title Friday, Oct. 21, when they host Lynden Christian in a 7 p.m. game at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Lynden (6-1, 5-0 2A NWC) remained at No. 6 in the Class 2A poll behind top-ranked Archbishop Murphy. The Lions host No. 10 Burlington-Edison on Friday and could clinch the 2A NWC crown with a win.
Lummi (7-0) also remained a unanimous No. 1 in Class 1B. The Blackhawks host Friday Harbor in a non-league game Friday before a showdown with No. 3 Neah Bay a week later.
Camas was a unanimous No. 1 pick in 4A, while Napavine topped the 2B rankings.
Associated Press Washington State High School Football Poll
Class 4A
Pl. Team (first-place votes)
Record
Pts.
1. Camas (10)
7-0
100
2. Richland
7-0
84
3. Sumner
7-0
78
4. Chiawana
7-0
69
5. Skyline
6-1
56
6. Graham-Kapowsin
6-1
48
7. Lake Stevens
7-0
41
8. Gonzaga Prep
5-2
32
9. Woodinville
7-0
25
10. Monroe
7-0
16
Others receiving 6 or mre points: none.
Class 3A
Pl. Team (first-place votes)
Record
Pts.
1. O'Dea (10)
7-0
100
2. Squalicum
7-0
83
3. Eastside Catholic
6-1
80
4. Ferndale
7-0
67
5. Peninsula
7-0
61
6. Kamiakin
5-2
46
7. Lincoln
6-1
42
8. Bellevue
3-1
25
9. Garfield
7-0
19
10. Bonney Lake
6-1
18
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
Pl. Team (first-place votes)
Record
Pts.
1. Archbishop Murphy (11)
7-0
119
2. Tumwater (1)
6-1
103
3. River Ridge
7-0
89
4. Ellensburg
6-1
77
5. Prosser
6-1
66
6. Lynden
6-1
60
7. North Kitsap
7-0
50
8. Liberty (Issaquah)
7-0
38
9. W. F. West
7-0
37
10. Burlington-Edison
6-1
11
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1A
Pl. Team (first-place votes)
Record
Pts.
1. Royal (11)
7-0
110
2. Connell
6-1
86
3. Mount Baker
7-0
85
4. Montesano
7-0
79
5. Okanogan
7-0
70
6. Cascade Christian
7-0
55
7. Zillah
6-1
41
8. LaCenter
6-1
33
9. King's
5-2
26
10. La Salle
6-1
8
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
Pl. Team (first-place votes)
Record
Pts.
1. Napavine (9)
7-0
99
2. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (1)
7-0
91
3. Toledo
7-0
77
4. Liberty (Spangle)
6-1
64
5. Asotin
6-1
62
6. LaConner
5-1
47
7. Adna
5-2
44
8. Rainier
6-1
25
9. Dayton
6-1
20
10. Tonasket
6-1
7
(tie) Pe Ell/Willapa Valley
5-2
7
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1B
Pl. Team (first-place votes)
Record
Pts.
1. Lummi (9)
7-0
90
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline
7-0
79
3. Neah Bay
5-1
70
4. Odessa-Harrington
6-0
59
5. Tacoma Baptist
7-0
49
Others receiving 6 or more points: Odessa 7.
Comments