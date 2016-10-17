High School Football

Pick-six helps Meridian stop Lynden Christian

By Matt Benoit

LYNDEN

Meridian defeated Lynden Christian 33-28 in a 1A NWC football game Monday night. Bad weather postponed the game from Friday, Oct. 14.

The Trojans trailed the Lyncs until early in the fourth quarter, when they scored on Cole Roberts’ 2-yard touchdown run. Roberts’ 2-point conversion run put Meridian up 21-14.

The Lyncs tied the score three minutes later on Colby Flint’s 10-yard touchdown passto Nathan Wynstra.

Pick-six puts Trojans in control

The score remained tied until 2:45 left in regulation, when Meridian’s Tony Schleimer scored on a 4-yard run to give Meridian a 27-21 lead. The Trojans missed the extra-point attempt.

On the third play of the Lyncs’ ensuing drive, Meridian’s Simon Burkett intercepted a Flint pass and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown. Though the Trojans failed on a 2-point conversion try, they led 33-21. Their 12-point flurry in just 16 seconds put the game away as they overcame Lynden Christian’s 14-13 fourth-quarter lead.

The Lyncs scored again with 1:26 to play but couldn’t recover Derek Kamena’s onside kick, and the Trojans ran out the clock for the win..

What it means

The Trojans, who stopped their losing streak at two games, improved to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in 1A play. The Lyncs suffered their fourth loss in a row and fell to 1-6 and 0-4.

“Both teams have faced a lot of adversity, and they played really hard,” said Meridian coach Bob Ames. “Dan (Kaemingk, the Lyncs’ coach) did a great job with his (team). It was a good game, I think, for the fans to watch ... might have been frustrating for both of us (coaches). We’re lucky to come out with a win.”

Meridian

7

0

6

20

33

Lynden Chrsitian

0

14

0

14

28

First quarter

Mer — TJ Dykstra 13 catch (Nick Sebastian kick)

Second quarter

LC — Michael Lancaster 3 catch (Derek Kamena kick)

LC — Nathan Wynstra 37 catch (Kamena kick)

Third quarter

Mer — Simon Burkett 45 run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

Mer — Cole Roberts 2 run (Roberts run)

LC — Wynstra 10 catch (Kamena kick)

Mer — Tony Schleimer 4 run (kick failed)

Mer. — Burkett 26 run (pass failed)

LC — Kalai Jandoc 14 catch (Kamena kick)

Mer

LC

First downs

16

13

Rushing Att-yards

39-268

24-18

Comp-Att-Int

14-26-0

19-32-2

Passing yards

160

355

Penalties-yards

10-55

8-35

Fumbles-lost

1-1

4-1

Individual statistics

RUSHING — Meridian: Simon Burkett 17-159, Tony Schleimer 13-47, Cole Roberts 5-41, Andrew Logan 3-18, Lukas Hemenway 1-3. Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 15-38, Colby Flint 7-(-18), Blake DeRuyter 1-(-1), Tyson Cline 1-(-1).

PASSING — Meridian: Simon Burkett 14-26-0-160. Lynden Christian: Colby Flint 19-32-2-355, Jordan Riddle 1-0-0-0.

RECEIVING — Meridian: Tony Schleimer 6-82, Andrew Logan 2-32, TJ Dykstra 2-29, Dawson Phillips 2-11, Cole Roberts 1-5, Baker Otter 1-(-2). Lynden Christian: Michael Lancaster 6-103, Kalai Jandoc 5-136, Tyson Cline 4-31, Nathan Wynstra 3-86, Jordan Riddle 1-(-1).

