Mount Baker uses ground game to sweep past Nooksack Valley

It was something the Mount Baker football team’s coaching staff found a week earlier, senior running back Jed Schleimer said.
“They just came up with it during a game, really,” Schleimer said. “We’ll be coming back to it.”
And who could blame the Mountaineers. Just about every time Schleimer ran the power sweep to the right side of the line behind Maxwell Tolman, Braxton Shannon and T.J. Bass, picking his hole and accelerating upfield, it netted Mount Baker at least a first down – quite often more.
The power sweep was responsible for most of Schleimer’s 275 rushing yards and four touchdowns, as he and backfield mate Carson Engholm led the Mountaineers to a 57-36 victory at Nooksack Valley on Monday, Oct. 17.
Engholm, who got most of his yardage running counters and traps into the center of the line, also had a three-figure rushing night and scored three times.
“Our entire right side dominated their defense,” Schleimer said. “They were opening some huge holes for Carson and me.”
With those holes, Mount Baker was able to jump out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.
Big comeback
Though they had problems silencing the Mountaineers’ ground game, the Pioneers did not go away quietly. In fact, they put quite a scare into Mount Baker, coming back to tie the score. Casey Bauman connected with Jordan Veening for a touchdown and ran for the two-point conversion to tie it 21-21 with 43 seconds left in the first half.
“We’ve done that twice against these guys,” Nooksack Valley coach Robb Myhre said. “We just came out flat.”
Changing momentum
Two Mount Baker fumbles helped Nooksack rally.
“The main thing is we focused on was taking care of the ball,” Schleimer said. “The main thing that let them back in the game was turnovers.”
Jonathan Ehlers made a 22-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to put Mount Baker up 24-21, and the Mountainers stretched it out to a 22-point lead by the end of the third quarter.
What it means
Third-ranked Mount Baker (7-0, 4-0 1A NWC) locked up a share of its fifth straight league title.
“That means a lot to us,” Schleimer said. “It mean a lot to our fans, so it means a lot to us.”
For Nooksack Valley (4-3, 2-2), a win over Meridian on Friday, Oct. 21, would clinch the league’s second berth to the district playoffs.
“It’s a huge game, and they have some moxy,” Myhre said. “Every game against Meridian is difficult. ... Our kids are excited about it.”
Comments