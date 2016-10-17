Borsey twins spark Lummi in 50-6 football win

Lummi’s Borsey twins were flying around Port Angeles High School as the Blackhawks beat Crescent 50-6 in a Northwest 1B Football League game on Monday, Oct. 17.
Seniors Raven and Free Borsey scored two touchdowns each after the game was delayed for 30 minutes due to lightning in the area. Raven had a 55-yard touchdown run and a 60-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and Free had a 9-yard run and a 35-yard catch from quarterback Dashawn Lawrence for touchdowns. Lawrence threw for two touchdowns.
“We started really quick,” Lummi coach Jim Sandusky said. “It was good to get the game in, and our guys were fired up.”
The Blackhawks shut out Crescent through three quarters before allowing a kickoff return for a touchdown.
Lummi will have a quick turnaround, as it hosts Friday Harbor at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. Sandusky said his team must start preparing immediately.
“We’ll be right back out there tomorrow getting ready,” Sandusky said. “It is a quick turnaround, but our guys are resilient and eager to play.”
Comments