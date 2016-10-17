After forfeit win and weather postponement, Lummi returns to field against Crescent

Lummi at Crescent
Time: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17
Site: Port Angeles High School
Blackhawks (6-0, 1-0 NWFL 1B) update: Lummi opened league play with a forfeit victory over Tulalip Heritage last week. The Blackhawks have five players with more than 140 rushing yards this year, led by Raven Borsey’s 400 yards and eight touchdowns. Twin brother Free Borsey leads the team with 685 passing yards and six touchdowns, while Trazil Lane is averaging 40.2 yards per catch (12 receptions for 482 yards) and has six TDs.
Loggers (3-3, 1-1) update: Crescent ended a two-game losing streak and picked up its first league win of the year by beating Clallam Bay 46-37 last week. The Loggers twice had to erase a deficit. Eric Emery led Crescent with 97 rushing yards on six carries, while quarterback K.C. Spencer passed for 262 yards wearing a cast on his right arm. He also had two interceptions.
Key to the game: Crescent forced three red-zone turnovers last week, so it is imperative Lummi avoid any mistakes that could swing the game in the Loggers’ favor.
Player to watch: Clallam Bay had two runners surpass 160 rushing yards last week, and that means Lummi’s John Ballew could add to his 210 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Herald pick: Lummi 61-23
